Goa Nightclub Fire: ED Attaches Assets Worth Over Rs 17 Crore
The agency took action against the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' club under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
By PTI
Published : April 8, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate attached immovable assets worth Rs 17.45 crore as part of its money laundering investigation against the promoters of a Goa-based nightclub where 25 people were killed in a blaze in December 2025. The federal probe agency took action against the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' club under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
A provisional order was issued to attach immovable properties valued at Rs 17.45 crore in connection with an ongoing investigation pertaining to the "illegal operation" of the establishment (Birch by Romeo) located at Arpora in Goa, the ED said in a statement.
It did not mention the owners of the attached assets. In January, the agency conducted raids in Goa, Delhi and Haryana against the club's promoters -- brothers Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra -- and several others.
The devastating fire broke out on December 6, 2025, at the nightclub located in Goa's Arpora village while it was hosting a dance party. As many as 50 people were injured in the incident.
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