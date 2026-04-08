ETV Bharat / state

Goa Nightclub Fire: ED Attaches Assets Worth Over Rs 17 Crore

An outside view of the Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant, in Arpora on Tuesday. where the fire occurred. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate attached immovable assets worth Rs 17.45 crore as part of its money laundering investigation against the promoters of a Goa-based nightclub where 25 people were killed in a blaze in December 2025. The federal probe agency took action against the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' club under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A provisional order was issued to attach immovable properties valued at Rs 17.45 crore in connection with an ongoing investigation pertaining to the "illegal operation" of the establishment (Birch by Romeo) located at Arpora in Goa, the ED said in a statement.