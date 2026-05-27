ETV Bharat / state

Goa Nightclub Blaze: ED Attaches Fresh Assets Worth Rs 11 Cr

Charred remains of the Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant after a fire broke out, claiming the lives of 25 people, in Arpora ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has attached fresh assets worth more than Rs 11 crore as part of its money laundering investigation into the illegal operation of a Goa nightclub where 25 people were killed in a massive fire in December last year.

The latest provisional attachment of immovable properties was made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the case against 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub at Arpora in North Goa, the ED said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agency did not identify the owners of the assets attached as part of the latest order. With the latest action, the total attachment and freezing in the case has risen to Rs 29.05 crore, the statement said. In April, the agency had attached assets worth Rs 17.45 crore linked to the case.

A devastating fire broke out at the nightclub on December 6, 2025, during a dance party, killing 25 people and injuring several others.

The ED investigation stems from FIRs registered by the Goa Police at Anjuna and Mapusa police stations against promoter brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra and others under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The FIRs relate not only to the fire incident but also to alleged forgery of documents, including fake and fabricated no-objection certificates (NOCs) and other statutory papers used to obtain regulatory approvals.