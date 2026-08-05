ETV Bharat / state

Goa: HC To Pronounce Verdict On Appeal Against Tejpal's Acquittal In Sexual Assault Case On Thursday

Panaji: The Bombay High Court will on Thursday morning pronounce its verdict on the Goa government's appeal challenging the acquittal of former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal in a 2013 sexual assault case. Tejpal has been instructed to remain present before Justices Dr Neela Gokhale and Amit Jamsandekar of the Goa bench who heard the appeal.

The case relates to allegations by a former junior colleague that the veteran journalist sexually assaulted her inside a hotel elevator during the ThinkFest event in Goa in November 2013. After he was acquitted by the trial court, the Goa government challenged the verdict.

The High Court reserved its order last week after hearing arguments by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the state, and Tejpal's lawyer, senior advocate Abad Ponda. Mehta argued that the sessions court committed a serious error by assessing the complainant's conduct based on preconceived notions of how a victim of sexual assault should behave.

There is no universal standard governing the reaction of a survivor, as responses differ depending on an individual's education, personality, social background and circumstances, the Solicitor General said. He also contended that the trial court gave undue importance to minor inconsistencies in the complainant's statements instead of examining whether her core allegations remained consistent.