ETV Bharat / state

Goa Govt Notifies 1.13 Crore Sqm Land As No-Development Zone

Panaji: The Goa government has issued a notification declaring nearly 1.13 crore square metres of eco-sensitive land across the coastal state as a no-development zone, officials said on Sunday. The move aims to safeguard Goa's ecological assets and prevent indiscriminate development in environmentally fragile areas, they said.

In the past also, large tracts of land in the state had been declared no-development zones. The latest notification was issued on June 18 following the decision taken by the State Town and Country Planning Board, chaired by Minister Vishwajit Rane.

According to the notification, several environmentally significant areas, including paddy fields, khazan lands, mangroves, water bodies, rivers and nallas, fish farms, orchards, salt pans, sand dunes, and natural cover areas, have been recommended as non-developable zones.

The proposals were approved during the 235th meeting of the Goa Town and Country Planning (TCP) Board held on June 10 and have now been placed in the public domain for suggestions and objections, officials said. Among the largest areas proposed for no-development zone status is Carmona in Salcette (South Goa), where approximately 30.43 lakh square metres of land, comprising paddy fields, mangroves, fish farms, water bodies, rivers and orchards, has been recommended for protection.