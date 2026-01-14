ETV Bharat / state

Goa Govt Tables 'Jan Vishwas Bill' To Decriminalise Minor Offences

Panaji: The Goa government has introduced a bill in the assembly that seeks to decriminalise minor offences such as illegal construction, land misuse in waste management areas, encroachments, waste dumping and obstruction of public spaces. The bill proposes to replace imprisonment provisions for such offences with monetary penalties to promote trust-based governance and ease of living and doing business.

The government on Tuesday tabled the Goa Jan Vishwas (Laws Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the assembly, seeking to decriminalise minor offences across multiple state laws. It is likely to be taken up for a detailed discussion at a later stage.

The bill is aligned with similar decriminalisation exercises undertaken at the Centre, and is intended to improve administrative efficiency, reduce litigation and allow enforcement agencies to focus on serious offences, according to sources. It proposes amendments to over a dozen state enactments, including laws governing excise, waste management, fire services, land revenue, municipalities, panchayats, public health and civic administration, by removing criminal liability for minor violations and rationalising fines and penalties.

The bill aims to reduce the compliance burden on people and businesses by ensuring that minor procedural lapses do not result in criminal prosecution, while still maintaining regulatory oversight through financial deterrents.