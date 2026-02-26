ETV Bharat / state

Goa Govt Launches 'Sagar Safar' Initiative To Enhance Beach Safety

Panaji: The Goa government has launched a guided sea-swimming programme titled 'Sagar Safar' to make visitors and tourists aware of the safety measures to be taken while venturing into the sea water.

Under the programme, participants are educated about sea dynamics, including different types of waves, rip currents and the significance of various flag signals placed on beaches. The sessions also focus on guiding swimmers about safe and unsafe zones in the sea, a senior official from the state tourism department said.

The initiative, introduced under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and being carried out in collaboration with Drishti Marine lifesaving services, seeks to create awareness about sea conditions, wave patterns and safety signals so that visitors can enjoy swimming in the ocean with greater confidence and preparedness, he said.

According to officials, the sessions under 'Sagar Safar' are being conducted daily at 11 am and 4 pm at Baga, Calangute, Sinquerim, Candolim (in North Goa), Benaulim and Colva beaches (in South Goa). The practical training is carried out under the supervision of trained lifeguards, with participants equipped with life jackets and other safety gear while entering the sea.