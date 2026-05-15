ETV Bharat / state

Goa Congress Leader Ketan Bhatikar Dies Of Snakebite

Panaji: Goa Congress leader Ketan Bhatikar, who was the party’s face during the recently cancelled Ponda assembly bypoll, died after being bitten by a snake, police said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday night when Bhatikar (38) was on his way to Dandeli village in Karnataka.

“Bhatikar had got down at Karmal Ghat, on the Goa-Karnataka border, for some reason, when a snake bit him. He was rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Dharbandora, Goa, where doctors declared him brought dead,” a police official said.

Bhatikar was the Congress candidate for the Ponda by-election, which was cancelled following a high court verdict. He had moved the Supreme Court against the HC order through a Special Leave Petition, which is pending before the apex court. Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said he was deeply saddened by the passing of Bhatikar.