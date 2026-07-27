CM Sawant Backs Police Action Over ‘Umar Khalid’ Placards At Goa Protests
A group of citizens had filed a complaint on Saturday, alleging that some protesters had displayed placards demanding Khalid's release.
By PTI
Published : July 27, 2026 at 7:39 AM IST
Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday that those involved in anti-national movements won’t be tolerated in the coastal state, even as police questioned the organisers of two protests, where placards demanding the release of Umar Khalid were allegedly displayed.
Police questioned Amreen Shaikh, the head of Uzvad NGO, which had called for protests in Mapusa and Panaji on Friday and Saturday, respectively, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over irregularities in the exam system and the NEET paper leak.
Shaikh was summoned to the Mapusa police station. A group of citizens had filed a complaint on Saturday, alleging that some protesters had displayed placards demanding Khalid's release. The Goa police subsequently detained two youths.
Talking to reporters in Vasco, the CM said that the police were right in taking action against those who were standing with the placards allegedly expressing support for Khalid, who he claimed has been found to be involved in “anti-national activities”.
Sawant said that it was unfortunate that the protest held to demand action in connection with the NEET paper leak was used as a platform to peddle “anti-national agenda by sympathising with Khalid”. He said that the state government is not against protests.
“There were protests demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. One can understand those. But we have to see who brought these people to Goa to push this agenda of freeing Umar Khalid.” Sawant said.
The chief minister, however, said that Pradhan’s resignation should not have been sought in the first place, as he was instrumental in taking action on the NEET paper leak. Sawant said that Goa is a peaceful place and no one would be allowed to disturb the peace and harmony in the state. Umar Khalid has been arrested in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.
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