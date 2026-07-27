ETV Bharat / state

CM Sawant Backs Police Action Over ‘Umar Khalid’ Placards At Goa Protests

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday that those involved in anti-national movements won’t be tolerated in the coastal state, even as police questioned the organisers of two protests, where placards demanding the release of Umar Khalid were allegedly displayed.

Police questioned Amreen Shaikh, the head of Uzvad NGO, which had called for protests in Mapusa and Panaji on Friday and Saturday, respectively, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over irregularities in the exam system and the NEET paper leak.

Shaikh was summoned to the Mapusa police station. A group of citizens had filed a complaint on Saturday, alleging that some protesters had displayed placards demanding Khalid's release. The Goa police subsequently detained two youths.

Talking to reporters in Vasco, the CM said that the police were right in taking action against those who were standing with the placards allegedly expressing support for Khalid, who he claimed has been found to be involved in “anti-national activities”.