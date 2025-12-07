ETV Bharat / state

25 Dead In Midnight Blaze At Goa Club Birch By Romeo Lane; Establishment 'Flouted' Fire Safety Norms

Panaji: At least 25 persons, including four tourists were killed and six were injured in a blaze at a nightclub in North Goa late Saturday night. Initial probe suggests the fire was caused by a LPG cylinder blast.

Goa Police, in a statement on Sunday morning, said the fire broke out at Birch By Romeo Lane in Arpora, North Goa, resulting in 25 deaths. "Out of whom four were tourists, 14 were staff members and the identity of seven is yet to be established. Six persons were injured and their treatment is going on. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The police and fire department investigation is in progress. Legal action is being taken," the police said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who rushed to the spot said the nightclub had flouted the fire safety norms.

The fire broke out after midnight. The popular party venue at Arpora village, around 25 km from the state capital Panaji, opened last year. “We will take action against the club management and also against the officials who allowed it to operate despite flouting safety norms,” Sawant said.

“This is an unfortunate incident during the peak tourist season in the coastal state,” Sawant said. “We will conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and stringent action will be taken against the guilty,” the chief minister added.

Goa police chief Alok Kumar told PTI that the fire occurred due to a cylinder blast. "All the bodies have been recovered from the premises and sent to the government medical college at Bambolim,” local BJP MLA Michael Lobo said.

Firefighters and police teams rushed to the spot immediately and were engaged in rescue efforts through the night, Lobo told reporters. Lobo said officials will conduct the fire safety audit of all the clubs to ensure that such incidents do not recur.