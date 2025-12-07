25 Dead In Midnight Blaze At Goa Club Birch By Romeo Lane; Establishment 'Flouted' Fire Safety Norms
The party venue at Arpora village, around 25 km from Panaji, opened last year.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 6:43 AM IST|
Updated : December 7, 2025 at 8:31 AM IST
Panaji: At least 25 persons, including four tourists were killed and six were injured in a blaze at a nightclub in North Goa late Saturday night. Initial probe suggests the fire was caused by a LPG cylinder blast.
Goa Police, in a statement on Sunday morning, said the fire broke out at Birch By Romeo Lane in Arpora, North Goa, resulting in 25 deaths. "Out of whom four were tourists, 14 were staff members and the identity of seven is yet to be established. Six persons were injured and their treatment is going on. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The police and fire department investigation is in progress. Legal action is being taken," the police said.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who rushed to the spot said the nightclub had flouted the fire safety norms.
The fire broke out after midnight. The popular party venue at Arpora village, around 25 km from the state capital Panaji, opened last year. “We will take action against the club management and also against the officials who allowed it to operate despite flouting safety norms,” Sawant said.
“This is an unfortunate incident during the peak tourist season in the coastal state,” Sawant said. “We will conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and stringent action will be taken against the guilty,” the chief minister added.
Goa police chief Alok Kumar told PTI that the fire occurred due to a cylinder blast. "All the bodies have been recovered from the premises and sent to the government medical college at Bambolim,” local BJP MLA Michael Lobo said.
Firefighters and police teams rushed to the spot immediately and were engaged in rescue efforts through the night, Lobo told reporters. Lobo said officials will conduct the fire safety audit of all the clubs to ensure that such incidents do not recur.
The Calangute panchayat will be issuing notices to all the nightclubs on Monday asking them to provide fire safety permissions, the MLA said. The licenses of clubs not having necessary permissions will be cancelled, he added.
Goa CM Sawant, in a post on X, said he has ordered an inquiry into the incident and those responsible will face stringent action.
"Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people. I am deeply grieved and offer my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families in this hour of unimaginable loss. I visited the incident site and have ordered an inquiry into this incident. The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire and whether fire safety norms and building rules were followed. Those found responsible will face most stringent action under the law- any negligence will be dealt with firmly," he said.
Prez Murmu Offers Condolences, PM Modi Speaks To Goa CM
President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences over the deaths in the Goa mishap.
"Deeply pained by the tragic fire incident in North Goa district resulting in the loss of precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength during this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," she said in a post on X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Goa Chief Minister this morning following the nightclub incident.
“The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest,” Modi posted on X.
“Spoke to Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” Modi said.
“An ex-gratia of Rs two lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the PMO said in a separate statement.
