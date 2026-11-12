ETV Bharat / state

Goa Child Sexual Assault Case: Accused Knew Victim's Father, Say Police

Panaji: An investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl in Mapusa town of North Goa district has shown that the man arrested in the case was an acquaintance of her father, police said.

The accused, identified as Pundalik Gudge (28), a native of Karnataka's Dharwad district, was apprehended in Panaji on Wednesday morning following the investigation involving CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts and forensic evidence, Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta said at a press conference in Mapusa on Wednesday evening.

Police had initially said the girl was three years old, but the investigation established that she is four. The child was allegedly sexually assaulted on November 8.

Gupta said police had received information that night that she had been found in a distressed condition near an abandoned building close to Lohia Ground in Mapusa. Investigators initially faced a major challenge as they had no information about the identity of either the victim's family or the accused, he said.

"They subsequently traced the girl's father and reconstructed the sequence of events using CCTV footage from the surrounding areas," he said.

According to the police investigation, the accused was known to the girl's father, a migrant labourer who used to sleep on the footpath at night. Both were present in the Mapusa market area on the day of the incident, along with other acquaintances, Gupta said.

The police also questioned some people who knew the suspect. Acquaintances identified the accused based on the CCTV footage, but the main challenge was that he did not carry a mobile phone and had no digital footprint, making it difficult for investigators to trace his movements, Gupta said.