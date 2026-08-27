ETV Bharat / state

Goa Cabinet Clears Anti-Conversion Bill, To Be Tabled In Upcoming Assembly Session

Panaji: The Goa cabinet has approved a bill against religious conversion, proposing life imprisonment among other stringent penalties, and it will be tabled in the state assembly's monsoon session beginning August 31, officials said on Thursday.

The bill proposes strict punishment for religious conversion allegedly carried out through force, coercion, undue influence, allurement, fraudulent means or marriage. Under the bill, offenders may face up to life imprisonment, and it proposes fines of at least Rs 50,000 and compensation of up to Rs 5 lakh to victims.

The state cabinet on Wednesday approved the Goa Prohibition of Unlawful Conversions of Religion Bill, 2026, a senior government official said. It will be introduced in the state assembly during the upcoming three-day monsoon session, the official said.