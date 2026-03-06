ETV Bharat / state

Goa Budget With Outlay Of Rs 30,195 Cr Presented In Assembly; Revenue Surplus To Be Rs 1,666 Cr

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who also holds the Finance portfolio, during presentation of the state Budget for the financial year 2026-27, at the Goa Legislative Assembly, in North Goa, Friday, March 6, 2026. ( PTI )

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday presented the state's Budget for 2026-27 in the assembly with an outlay of Rs 30,195 crore and a revenue surplus of Rs 1,666 crore.

Asserting that the coastal state has benefited significantly from Union government support, he told the House that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is projected at Rs 1.31 lakh crore for 2026-27, while the per capita GSDP is estimated at Rs 8.18 lakh. The government has been able to maintain fiscal stability due to assistance from the Centre and prudent financial management, he added.

"The government would provide reservations for orphans in government jobs and also earmark a special quota for them in educational institutions. Around 2,500 vacancies would be filled during the current fiscal through the Staff Selection Commission," he said.

The CM said that as part of Census-related activities, self-enumeration will be conducted from April 1 to April 15, followed by house listing from April 16 to May 15. He said his government is implementing around 130 beneficiary-oriented schemes, adding that people engaged in traditional occupations would receive financial support.

"The government will introduce an Academic Excellence Scheme under which selected students will be given research opportunities and internships at institutions such as IITs and National Institute of Technology. The 'CM Udaan Bharari' scheme will support women aspiring to become pilots, with an allocation of Rs 1 crore under the Higher Education Department," he said.

The government will introduce new "Balrath" buses for school students in a phased manner, while grants will be provided to Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic colleges operating for more than 25 years, he said in his Budget speech. Work on an integrated educational complex comprising six institutions has already begun in the state, Sawant added.

The government will also set up a Drone Remote Pilot Training Centre at the Industrial Training Institute in Cacora, which will provide licences for drone piloting, while new ITIs will also be commissioned in Sanguem and Dharbandora, the CM said.

Under Chief Minister's Rozgar Yojana (CMRY), beneficiaries whose business ventures become unviable will be allowed to exit the scheme within two years by repaying the principal amount, he said.

"A sum of Rs 1,237 crore has been earmarked for the construction and maintenance of roads and bridges. All newly built roads will include utility ducts, and their details will be mapped through GIS technology. A sum of Rs 1,009 crore has been allocated for the drinking water department, which will include replacement of old pipelines and augmentation of Selaulim dam's capacity," he said.

The chief minister said Rs 467 crore has been earmarked for installing smart electricity meters, while the Centre has helped Goa reduce power sector losses by Rs 243 crore. The power distribution system will be revamped through ten packages, he added.