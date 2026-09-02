ETV Bharat / state

Goa Assembly Passes Bill To Drop ‘leprosy’ References From Child Law To Curb Stigma

Panaji: The state assembly has passed the Goa Children's (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeking to remove references to "leprosy" from the state's child protection legislation to eliminate social stigma and discrimination against people affected by the disease.

State Women and Child Development Minister Vishwajit Rane introduced the bill, seeking to amend the Goa Children's Act, 2003, in the assembly on Tuesday. It was later passed in the House by voice vote.

The amendment has been brought to remove social stigma and discrimination against persons affected by leprosy and bring the state law in line with a Supreme Court order dated May 7, 2025, as per the statement of objects and reasons.