'Go Back Baghel' Posters In Muktsar Sahib Ahead of Congress In-Charge’s Visit Sparks Factionalism Buzz
The posters in Muktsar show Bhupesh Baghel in the uniform of a British Raj officer, and 'Go Back Baghel' was written below.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 2:35 AM IST|
Updated : August 4, 2026 at 2:55 AM IST
Sri Muktsar Sahib: Just before the proposed visit of Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel to Sri Muktsar Sahib, posters with slogans like "Bhupesh Baghel Go Back" surfaced, an embarrassment to the veteran leader.
The issue has now become a topic of political discussion. These posters were seen on various roads of the city on Monday morning, creating an impression that the factionalism within the Congress reached its peak. Sources said these posters have been put up by the supporters of former CM Charanjit Singh Channi.
Baghel was supposed to visit Sri Muktsar Sahib on Monday to hold a meeting with the district Congress leaders and workers, but even before his arrival, posters were put up at many places in the city late last night and on Monday morning. After receiving information, most of the posters were removed, although it was also revealed that these posters are still up at some places.
The ongoing factionalism within the Punjab Congress has now reached the streets. The posters in Muktsar show Bhupesh Baghel in the uniform of a British Raj officer, and 'Go Back Baghel' was written below.
These posters have been prepared on the lines of the 'Simon Go Back' movement before Independence. Along with this, many posters have also been put up in support of the former Chief Minister and current MP Charanjit Singh Channi. In one poster, the slogan “Raja-Baghel Hatao, Congress Bachao” was written, while on the other poster, it was written “, Rahul Gandhi Ji, listen to the cry of Punjabis, bring Channi and form a Congress government.”
However, it is being investigated as to who has put up these posters. It remains to be seen if these posters were actually put up by the Channi faction or it was the act of some mischievous element.
Sri Muktsar Sahib constituency is the stronghold of the current president of the Punjab Congress, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.