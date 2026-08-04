ETV Bharat / state

'Go Back Baghel' Posters In Muktsar Sahib Ahead of Congress In-Charge’s Visit Sparks Factionalism Buzz

Sri Muktsar Sahib: Just before the proposed visit of Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel to Sri Muktsar Sahib, posters with slogans like "Bhupesh Baghel Go Back" surfaced, an embarrassment to the veteran leader.

The issue has now become a topic of political discussion. These posters were seen on various roads of the city on Monday morning, creating an impression that the factionalism within the Congress reached its peak. Sources said these posters have been put up by the supporters of former CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

Baghel was supposed to visit Sri Muktsar Sahib on Monday to hold a meeting with the district Congress leaders and workers, but even before his arrival, posters were put up at many places in the city late last night and on Monday morning. After receiving information, most of the posters were removed, although it was also revealed that these posters are still up at some places.

The ongoing factionalism within the Punjab Congress has now reached the streets. The posters in Muktsar show Bhupesh Baghel in the uniform of a British Raj officer, and 'Go Back Baghel' was written below.