ETV Bharat / state

GMC Jammu Gets 12 Additional PG Seats; Total Goes Up To 254

Jammu: As many as 12 more Post Graduate (PG) seats will be offered by the Government Medical College, Jammu from 2026-27 academic year. The college, for the first time ever, will offer two PG seats in respiratory medicine.

The medical college authorities termed it a significant step towards strengthening PG medical education and said that it will also be a step towards expanding opportunities for aspiring medical professionals.

Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo announced the increase on X on Friday, describing it as a step towards strengthening postgraduate medical education in Jammu and Kashmir.The minister said that 70 MBBS seats and 56 postgraduate seats had been added across Jammu and Kashmir over the last two years. She added that DM and MCh seats were also expected to be introduced shortly.

"GMC Jammu has achieved a remarkable enhancement in PG seats across multiple disciplines. A total of 12 seats enhanced in various disciplines and two PG seats started for the first time in respiratory medicine for the session 26-27. In Doctor of Medicine (MD) pathology, the seats have been enhanced from 18 to 23, in MD paediatrics, seats enhanced from 18 to 20, in MD pharmacology from 10 to 12 and in MD Microbiology, seats have been increased from seven to eight," GMC Jammu spokesman said.



He said starting two seats in respiratory medicine for the very first time, marks a historic milestone for the department. "Thus the total PG seat strength has been increased from 242 to 254 presently.