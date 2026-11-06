GMC Jammu Gets 12 Additional PG Seats; Total Goes Up To 254
The medical college, for the first time, ever will offer two PG seats in respiratory medicine.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 10:11 PM IST
Jammu: As many as 12 more Post Graduate (PG) seats will be offered by the Government Medical College, Jammu from 2026-27 academic year. The college, for the first time ever, will offer two PG seats in respiratory medicine.
The medical college authorities termed it a significant step towards strengthening PG medical education and said that it will also be a step towards expanding opportunities for aspiring medical professionals.
Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo announced the increase on X on Friday, describing it as a step towards strengthening postgraduate medical education in Jammu and Kashmir.The minister said that 70 MBBS seats and 56 postgraduate seats had been added across Jammu and Kashmir over the last two years. She added that DM and MCh seats were also expected to be introduced shortly.
A major boost to postgraduate medical education at GMC Jammu! 12 additional PG seats have been added, taking the total from 242 to 254. MD Pathology: 18 to 23 MD Paediatrics: 18 to 20 MD Pharmacology: 10 to 12 MD Microbiology: 7 to 8 MD Respiratory Medicine: 2 seats introduced for the first time. Over the last two years, 70 MBBS and 56 PG seats have been added, with DM/MCh seats also expected shortly. Another milestone under the leadership of Hon’ble CM Jb Omar Abdullah towards strengthening medical education in J&K. @OmarAbdullah @CM_JnK @JammuGmc— Sakina Itoo (@sakinaitoo) November 6, 2026
"GMC Jammu has achieved a remarkable enhancement in PG seats across multiple disciplines. A total of 12 seats enhanced in various disciplines and two PG seats started for the first time in respiratory medicine for the session 26-27. In Doctor of Medicine (MD) pathology, the seats have been enhanced from 18 to 23, in MD paediatrics, seats enhanced from 18 to 20, in MD pharmacology from 10 to 12 and in MD Microbiology, seats have been increased from seven to eight," GMC Jammu spokesman said.
He said starting two seats in respiratory medicine for the very first time, marks a historic milestone for the department. "Thus the total PG seat strength has been increased from 242 to 254 presently.
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