ETV Bharat / state

GM Among Two Bhilai Steel Plant Officials Held For Scrap Iron Theft

Bhilai-Durg: Two Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) officials including a General Manager and an Engineering Associate have been arrested for their alleged role in a Rs 3.22 crore iron scrap theft racket.

The high-profile case involved the theft of 250 tonnes of iron scrap. On Thursday, the Bhilai-3 police arrested GM Himanshu Bhushan Malik and Engineering Associate Manoj Dewangan — both posted in the SMS-3 department — after questioning. Officials said evidence linked the two officials in an organised iron theft syndicate.

The case surfaced on May 26, when the police raided the 'AK Traders' scrap yard in Aklordih (under the Bhilai-3 police station limits) and seized iron scrap of around 250 tonnes valued at more than Rs 3.22 crore. The investigation revealed that steel plates, beams, and other scrap items were smuggled out by concealing them beneath truckloads of fly ash to evade security checks.