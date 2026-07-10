GM Among Two Bhilai Steel Plant Officials Held For Scrap Iron Theft
Police say 250 tonnes of iron scrap were smuggled out of BSP using fly ash-laden trucks; 15 arrested so far.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Bhilai-Durg: Two Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) officials including a General Manager and an Engineering Associate have been arrested for their alleged role in a Rs 3.22 crore iron scrap theft racket.
The high-profile case involved the theft of 250 tonnes of iron scrap. On Thursday, the Bhilai-3 police arrested GM Himanshu Bhushan Malik and Engineering Associate Manoj Dewangan — both posted in the SMS-3 department — after questioning. Officials said evidence linked the two officials in an organised iron theft syndicate.
The case surfaced on May 26, when the police raided the 'AK Traders' scrap yard in Aklordih (under the Bhilai-3 police station limits) and seized iron scrap of around 250 tonnes valued at more than Rs 3.22 crore. The investigation revealed that steel plates, beams, and other scrap items were smuggled out by concealing them beneath truckloads of fly ash to evade security checks.
Police said arrested drivers admitted to having smuggled scrap out of the plant using the same method on 30-40 occasions. The accused allegedly modified trucks by creating concealed compartments to hide the scrap. In some cases, additional wheels were removed to balance the load and avoid attracting attention during security checks.
The police have arrested 15 accused individuals in the case including alleged mastermind Sanjay Singh. ASP Sukhnandan Rathore said that the arrest of the two officials were made on the basis of technical evidence.
Four accused involved in the organized theft racket remain absconding and police teams are conducting raids to trace them. The police have said investigation is under progress and the entire network will be exposed.
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