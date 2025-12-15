Global Visa Application Centre To Come Up In Odisha's Bhubaneswar
The centre will benefit people from Odisha looking to travel abroad for education, jobs, medical treatment, tourism and business.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 3:40 PM IST
By Minati Singha
Bhubaneswar: In a major relief for people from Odisha seeking international travel, the state government has approved the establishment of a Global Visa Application Centre (GVAC) in Bhubaneswar.
The decision was cleared by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday, marking a significant step towards improving access to visa-related services within the state.
The proposed Global Visa Application Centre will be set up at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Bus Terminal building at Baramunda in the state capital. The Odisha government will provide 3,000 square feet of space to facilitate smooth functioning of the centre. Once operational, the facility will handle visa application processes for multiple countries through authorised service providers.
At present, residents of Odisha are required to travel to cities such as Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai or Hyderabad to complete visa-related formalities, including submission of applications, biometric data collection and document verification. This often involves additional expenses, time and logistical challenges, especially for students, job seekers and families. The absence of a visa application centre in Odisha had been a long-standing concern raised by various sections of society.
With the approval of the Global Visa Application Centre in Bhubaneswar, applicants from across Odisha will be able to access visa services closer to home. The move is expected to significantly benefit students wishing to pursue higher education abroad, professionals travelling for employment, patients seeking overseas medical treatment, tourists and business travellers.
"A Visa application centre at Bhubaneswar is indeed a great news. Last week I had to face lot of trouble to appear for my visa interview scheduled in Kolkata in the wake of the Indigo flight crisis and unavailability of train tickets. I was forced to travel by road by Kolkata to attend the interview," said Rupashree Swain, an IT professional, who is planning to visit Europe in January.
Over the last few years, the number of people travelling abroad from Odisha has steadily increased, driven by opportunities in education, healthcare, employment and global business. The demand for a local visa facilitation centre had therefore gained momentum, particularly among youth and middle-class families. Responding to the need, the state government took the initiative to support the establishment of the centre by providing infrastructure assistance.
Officials believe that the new facility will not only reduce the burden on applicants but also enhance Bhubaneswar’s profile as an emerging urban and service hub. The presence of a Global Visa Application Centre is expected to contribute to the city’s growing importance in international connectivity, tourism and economic activities.
The chief minister expressed confidence that the initiative would make international travel procedures more accessible and citizen-friendly. He also noted that easier access to visa services would encourage global exposure while supporting the state’s broader development goals.
Once operational, the Bhubaneswar-based visa centre is expected to serve applicants from all districts of Odisha, bringing a long-awaited convenience to thousands of residents each year.