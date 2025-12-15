ETV Bharat / state

Global Visa Application Centre To Come Up In Odisha's Bhubaneswar

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

By Minati Singha

Bhubaneswar: In a major relief for people from Odisha seeking international travel, the state government has approved the establishment of a Global Visa Application Centre (GVAC) in Bhubaneswar. The decision was cleared by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday, marking a significant step towards improving access to visa-related services within the state.

The proposed Global Visa Application Centre will be set up at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Bus Terminal building at Baramunda in the state capital. The Odisha government will provide 3,000 square feet of space to facilitate smooth functioning of the centre. Once operational, the facility will handle visa application processes for multiple countries through authorised service providers.

At present, residents of Odisha are required to travel to cities such as Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai or Hyderabad to complete visa-related formalities, including submission of applications, biometric data collection and document verification. This often involves additional expenses, time and logistical challenges, especially for students, job seekers and families. The absence of a visa application centre in Odisha had been a long-standing concern raised by various sections of society.

