Global Ayyappa Sangam: Audit Flags Discrepancies, Kerala High Court Seeks Devaswom Board Reply
Despite crores in sponsorship, liabilities persist after auditors flagged gaps in Devaswom Board accounts, prompting the High Court to seek clarification.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Ernakulam/Thiruvananthapuram: A major audit has revealed nearly Rs 53 lakh in unexplained discrepancies in income and expenditure for the Global Ayyappa Meet held at Sabarimala, raising serious financial concerns. The report, submitted by the Devaswom Board through the Special Commissioner, details the preliminary shortfall.
Taking note of the issue, the Kerala High Court sought a response from the Board and adjourned the matter for reconsideration after 10 days. On January 8, the court warned that strict action would follow if the accounts of the event, which was held in September 2025, were not submitted within a month. The report has now been filed in compliance with that direction.
Organisers claimed Rs 4.25 crore was raised through sponsorships, but expenses were much higher. Although initially, use of Devaswom funds was ruled out, Rs 2 crore was later allocated from the Board for repayment.
The amount has reportedly not yet been returned, with liabilities over Rs 3 crore still pending. Delays in officials' production of bills and vouchers slowed the audit, and the report also notes unclear bills from the Uralungal Society.
Devaswom Board president K Jayakumar said the financial accounts of the global meet must be settled urgently. The Board, he said, needs a clear understanding of how donations from devotees and sponsorship funds were utilised, which requires proper auditing and verification.
He reminded organisers of their responsibility to present the accounts and said the matter would be discussed seriously at the Board meeting scheduled for February 17, with those concerned summoned to attend.
The court has repeatedly ordered complete transparency in financial transactions and that devotees’ money not be misused. Reports of discrepancies have surfaced in this context.
Meanwhile, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan accused the Devaswom Board of corruption. At a press conference, he alleged major accounting irregularities and massive corruption in the name of Lord Ayyappa.
He further alleged that the affidavit submitted by the Board in the High Court regarding the conduct of the meeting was false and aimed at deliberately misleading the judiciary.
He said the audit findings reveal the depth of the irregularities. Despite sponsorship of over Rs 4 crore, it is unbelievable that the event is still in debt, he argued, demanding the Board explain where the money went.
The Opposition leader also said it was serious that such financial manipulation could occur at an event attended by the Chief Minister, and alleged government complicity. He called for a comprehensive probe and demanded that the officials and organisers responsible be brought to justice.
Also Read: