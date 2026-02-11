ETV Bharat / state

Global Ayyappa Sangam: Audit Flags Discrepancies, Kerala High Court Seeks Devaswom Board Reply

Ernakulam/Thiruvananthapuram: A major audit has revealed nearly Rs 53 lakh in unexplained discrepancies in income and expenditure for the Global Ayyappa Meet held at Sabarimala, raising serious financial concerns. The report, submitted by the Devaswom Board through the Special Commissioner, details the preliminary shortfall.

Taking note of the issue, the Kerala High Court sought a response from the Board and adjourned the matter for reconsideration after 10 days. On January 8, the court warned that strict action would follow if the accounts of the event, which was held in September 2025, were not submitted within a month. The report has now been filed in compliance with that direction.

Organisers claimed Rs 4.25 crore was raised through sponsorships, but expenses were much higher. Although initially, use of Devaswom funds was ruled out, Rs 2 crore was later allocated from the Board for repayment.

The amount has reportedly not yet been returned, with liabilities over Rs 3 crore still pending. Delays in officials' production of bills and vouchers slowed the audit, and the report also notes unclear bills from the Uralungal Society.

Devaswom Board president K Jayakumar said the financial accounts of the global meet must be settled urgently. The Board, he said, needs a clear understanding of how donations from devotees and sponsorship funds were utilised, which requires proper auditing and verification.

He reminded organisers of their responsibility to present the accounts and said the matter would be discussed seriously at the Board meeting scheduled for February 17, with those concerned summoned to attend.