ETV Bharat / state

Glitches In Over 10,000 Voter Entries In UP's Pilibhit, Two EROs Face Action

Pilibhit: The Uttar Pradesh election authorities have ordered legal action against two serving and former electoral registration officers and the dismissal of a computer assistant after finding irregularities in 10,470 voter entries in the Pilibhit Assembly constituency, officials said on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa's office in Lucknow, a detailed inquiry found that a computer assistant at the Voter Registration Centre entered 13,779 Form-8 applications for changes in voter details between May 31 and August 29, 2026. Of these, 10,470 were approved, and 3,309 were rejected.

No application forms or supporting records related to these entries were found available in the office, the statement said.

The authorities have directed legal action against the computer assistant and the two Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) who were posted in the constituency during the periods under scrutiny under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Departmental proceedings have also been ordered against both officers.

The role of the assistant electoral registration officers is also being examined, the statement said.

In Pilibhit, District Magistrate Alok Kumar said departmental inquiries have been initiated against Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDM) Mayank Goswami and Hemant Chaudhary following a preliminary investigation into the matter.

Addressing reporters on Thursday evening, Kumar said the two officers were responsible for preparing the voter list during the period under scrutiny. They have been attached to the district headquarters.