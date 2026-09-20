ETV Bharat / state

Glaciers In Uttarakhand Retreating At 23 Metres Annually, Finds Study

Dehradun: In an alarming trend, a recent study has recorded the average rate of retreat for glaciers in the Central Himalayas in Uttarakhand at 23.23 meters per year, and some glaciers are even receding at nearly four meters annually.

The greatest concern surrounds the Khatling Glacier in the Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, which is retreating at approximately 88 meters per year.

The findings of researchers and scientists from the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun, and the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) were published in the journal Discover Geoscience on September 15, 2026, under the title "Time-dependent assessment of glacier recession in the Indian Central Himalaya".

The research team included UPES researchers Jyoti Kumari, Girish Kothiyari, and Atul Kumar Patidar, alongside Manish Mehta, a senior scientist from the Wadia Institute.

The team analysed decades of field survey data, satellite imagery, digital elevation models, and other scientific studies on glaciers across Uttarakhand, along with data spanning the period from 1990 to 2024.

The Findings

The analysis revealed that the Khatling Glacier recorded an average annual retreat rate of 88 meters between 1965 and 2014. The rate of reduction in surface area was found to be 0.31%, and the mass balance was recorded at -0.62 meters of water equivalent.

The average annual retreat rate of the Gangotri Glacier was recorded at 22 meters between 1935 and 2004, with the rate of area reduction at 0.31%, and the mass balance was found to be -0.45 meters of water equivalent.

The average annual retreat rate of the Pindari Glacier was recorded at 45.8 meters between 2000 and 2018, with the rate of area reduction at 0.11%, and the mass balance was found to be -0.38 meters of water equivalent.

The average annual retreat rate of the Milam Glacier was recorded at 37.8 meters between 1972 and 2018, with the rate of area reduction at 0.09% and the mass balance was found to be -0.32 meters of water equivalent.

Similarly, the average annual retreat rate of the Satopanth Glacier was recorded at 6.5 meters between 1962 and 2020, with the rate of area reduction at 0.06% and the mass balance at -0.28 meters of water equivalent.

The Chorabari Glacier retreated by 6.8 meters on average per year between 1962 and 2010, with the rate of area reduction at 0.18% and the mass balance at -0.41 meters of water equivalent.

Khatling Glacier Melting Faster

A comparative study on the retreat rates of 23 major glaciers revealed that they had retreated by 25,621.01 meters. The Khatling Glacier, located in Tehri Garhwal, has retreated by approximately 4.34 kilometres between 1965 and 2014, which translates to a loss of 4,340 meters over 49 years, resulting in an average annual melting rate of 88 meters. The glacier has fragmented into several smaller sections over the years, the study found.

In contrast, other glaciers — such as the Bhagirathi and Satopanth — are melting at a slower pace than the Khatling, largely because they are covered with debris. The Bhagirathi Glacier is retreating annually by approximately 3.7 meters, and the Satopanth Glacier by between 2.88 and 6.50 meters. For most glaciers, the average annual melting rate ranges from 10 to 35 meters, the study notes.

The report indicates that about 56% of glaciers are melting at a moderate pace of 10 to 30 meters per year. Meanwhile, 26% of glaciers are melting rapidly, with annual rates of up to 30 meters.

"The mass balance of the Gangotri and Dokriani glaciers is declining, and a glacial lake is forming in front of the Milam Glacier. These developments highlight the accelerating impact of climate change on glaciers. In this context, it is essential that the monitoring of glaciers is not limited merely to scientific study. Rather, it should be integrated with river valley planning, disaster management, hydroelectric projects, tourism, and the water security of local communities," Mehta said.