Glaciers In Uttarakhand Retreating At 23 Metres Annually, Finds Study
The team of researchers from UPES and WIHG analysed decades of field survey data, satellite imagery, digital elevation models, and other scientific studies on glaciers.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Dehradun: In an alarming trend, a recent study has recorded the average rate of retreat for glaciers in the Central Himalayas in Uttarakhand at 23.23 meters per year, and some glaciers are even receding at nearly four meters annually.
The greatest concern surrounds the Khatling Glacier in the Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, which is retreating at approximately 88 meters per year.
The findings of researchers and scientists from the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun, and the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) were published in the journal Discover Geoscience on September 15, 2026, under the title "Time-dependent assessment of glacier recession in the Indian Central Himalaya".
The research team included UPES researchers Jyoti Kumari, Girish Kothiyari, and Atul Kumar Patidar, alongside Manish Mehta, a senior scientist from the Wadia Institute.
The team analysed decades of field survey data, satellite imagery, digital elevation models, and other scientific studies on glaciers across Uttarakhand, along with data spanning the period from 1990 to 2024.
The Findings
The analysis revealed that the Khatling Glacier recorded an average annual retreat rate of 88 meters between 1965 and 2014. The rate of reduction in surface area was found to be 0.31%, and the mass balance was recorded at -0.62 meters of water equivalent.
The average annual retreat rate of the Gangotri Glacier was recorded at 22 meters between 1935 and 2004, with the rate of area reduction at 0.31%, and the mass balance was found to be -0.45 meters of water equivalent.
The average annual retreat rate of the Pindari Glacier was recorded at 45.8 meters between 2000 and 2018, with the rate of area reduction at 0.11%, and the mass balance was found to be -0.38 meters of water equivalent.
The average annual retreat rate of the Milam Glacier was recorded at 37.8 meters between 1972 and 2018, with the rate of area reduction at 0.09% and the mass balance was found to be -0.32 meters of water equivalent.
Similarly, the average annual retreat rate of the Satopanth Glacier was recorded at 6.5 meters between 1962 and 2020, with the rate of area reduction at 0.06% and the mass balance at -0.28 meters of water equivalent.
The Chorabari Glacier retreated by 6.8 meters on average per year between 1962 and 2010, with the rate of area reduction at 0.18% and the mass balance at -0.41 meters of water equivalent.
Khatling Glacier Melting Faster
A comparative study on the retreat rates of 23 major glaciers revealed that they had retreated by 25,621.01 meters. The Khatling Glacier, located in Tehri Garhwal, has retreated by approximately 4.34 kilometres between 1965 and 2014, which translates to a loss of 4,340 meters over 49 years, resulting in an average annual melting rate of 88 meters. The glacier has fragmented into several smaller sections over the years, the study found.
In contrast, other glaciers — such as the Bhagirathi and Satopanth — are melting at a slower pace than the Khatling, largely because they are covered with debris. The Bhagirathi Glacier is retreating annually by approximately 3.7 meters, and the Satopanth Glacier by between 2.88 and 6.50 meters. For most glaciers, the average annual melting rate ranges from 10 to 35 meters, the study notes.
The report indicates that about 56% of glaciers are melting at a moderate pace of 10 to 30 meters per year. Meanwhile, 26% of glaciers are melting rapidly, with annual rates of up to 30 meters.
"The mass balance of the Gangotri and Dokriani glaciers is declining, and a glacial lake is forming in front of the Milam Glacier. These developments highlight the accelerating impact of climate change on glaciers. In this context, it is essential that the monitoring of glaciers is not limited merely to scientific study. Rather, it should be integrated with river valley planning, disaster management, hydroelectric projects, tourism, and the water security of local communities," Mehta said.
Temperature Not Sole Factor
The study found that temperature is not the sole factor driving glacier melt, as factors like altitude, slope, aspect, size, ice thickness, and surface debris also determine the rate of melting.
In many places, rocky debris accumulated on the glacier surface — known as supra-glacial debris — acts as an insulating layer that protects the ice from heat. This is why the termini (snouts) of debris-covered glaciers melt more slowly compared to those of clean-ice glaciers and those situated near glacial lakes (proglacial lakes), which tend to melt more rapidly.
The glacier snout (or terminus) refers to the lowest section or extremity of a glacier — the point where the glacier ends. It is also referred to as the "mouth" of the glacier. Supra-glacial debris refers to the rocky debris, stones, soil, and sand that accumulate on the upper surface of a glacier.
The study further revealed that the average annual retreat rate of glaciers terminating in lakes is approximately 34.9 meters, whereas the rate for glaciers terminating on land was found to be around 22.5 meters per year. The study also highlighted that the pace of glacier melting has accelerated since 2000.
"Glaciers are melting rapidly due to global warming, posing a major challenge for the future. Consequently, there is a need for periodic monitoring of glaciers in the Central Himalayas that fall within India. In particular, small glaciers and those associated with rapidly melting glacial lakes require specific monitoring," Mehta said.
Negative Mass Balance
A detailed study of glaciers in the Garhwal and Kumaon regions revealed a 'negative mass balance'. Simply put, the rate of ice melting during summer far exceeds the amount of ice accumulating on the glaciers. Resultantly, the total volume of the glaciers is shrinking, leading to a reduction in their thickness.
The team found that glaciers in the Alaknanda basin had decreased by approximately 4.2% between 1994 and 2020. While the melting rates of glaciers vary across Uttarakhand, the average rate across all of them is alarmingly high.
"The study found that the average annual melting rate of glaciers in Uttarakhand is 23.23 meters. Notably, the Khatling Glacier in the high-altitude Himalayan region of Tehri district is melting at a rate of 88 meters per year," Mehta said.
The average annual rate of glacier terminus retreat was found at approximately 9.3 meters prior to 2006 in the Alaknanda basin, rising to about 13.3 meters over the following decade. Similarly, the Milam Glacier in Kumaon retreated by approximately 480 meters between 2004 and 2014.
47 Glacial Lakes Formed
The melting of the glacier terminus and the breaking off of ice have led to the formation of around 47 glacial lakes in front of the glacier, the study notes.
The frontal section of the Milam Glacier retreated by an area of approximately 2.27 square km between 1968 and 2017. Consequently, the glacial ice exposed to the water is melting rapidly. If this trend continues, the rising water levels in the lakes will increase the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) events in the future, the study warns.
It also revealed that south-facing glaciers are melting 18% faster than north-facing ones, as sunlight strikes the south-facing glaciers directly. Additionally, the snow line (an imaginary line on mountains above which snow remains throughout the year and never melts completely) has shifted upwards by 100 meters since 1994.
The study observed that small glaciers, specifically those with an area of less than 0.5 square km, were found to be more sensitive. A reduction in area of up to 15% was recorded for such glaciers, whereas a smaller reduction in area was observed for glaciers larger than five square km.
According to researchers, the data obtained for all the glaciers were not of uniform quality or from the same time period. Some studies utilised ground surveys, while others employed satellite imagery of varying resolutions and digital elevation models.
Also Read