GJM Revives Gorkhaland Demand on 20th Foundation Day; Bimal Gurung Pushes for Peaceful Political Solution
Speeches delivered at the event highlighted the deprivation and sacrifices of the hill people and outlined a clear direction for future struggles.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 4:23 AM IST|
Updated : October 8, 2026 at 4:34 AM IST
Darjeeling: The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) has once again raised its voice demanding the formation of a separate state of Gorkhaland and a permanent political solution for the Hills, Terai, and Dooars regions. The demand for a separate state and a permanent political solution gained fresh momentum during the public meeting held to mark the party's 20th foundation day.
The massive rally at the North Point School grounds in Darjeeling focused on the emotions and rights of the hill people and discussed a future roadmap for Gorkhaland aimed at overall development. GJM president Bimal Gurung, state minister Vishal Lama, BJP MP Raju Bista, and MLAs Noman Rai, Sonam Lama, and Bharat Chhetri, among others, attended the meeting.
Speeches delivered at the event highlighted the deprivation and sacrifices of the hill people and outlined a clear direction for future struggles. However, the central theme of the discussion was the call to unite all communities under one banner for the cause of Gorkhaland.
Although West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang were expected to attend, neither could make it at the last minute due to official engagements. Gurung and Lama both clarified that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari deeply understands the issues facing the Hills; even in his absence, his heart and vision remain aligned with the region's development.
A special message sent by the Chief Minister, along with his expression of regret for his absence, was also shared at the meeting. Bista was sent there with specific instructions in Suvendu's absence. Bimal described him as a major ‘shield’ for protecting Gorkha identity and interests.
Speaking from the foundation day stage, he noted that the hill people have gone through a mix of bitter and sweet experiences over the party's 20-year political journey. However, he made it clear that he is “no longer the Bimal of 2017 but the Bimal Gurung of 2026.” According to Gurung, he desires neither bloodshed nor unrest. “My sole aim is a constitutional and political resolution to the issues facing the Hills, Terai, and Dooars regions through peaceful means,” Gurung added.
He expressed confidence that the upcoming second high-level meeting—held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari—would certainly yield a permanent political solution to determine the future of the Hills. Reaffirming his full support for Raju Bista, Gurung stated, "Setting aside political differences, everyone must work together in the interest of the Gorkha community, language, and culture."
Meanwhile, Lama paid deep tribute to the ‘martyrs’, recalling the immense sacrifices made by the original Morcha activists in the Dooars and the Hills. Highlighting the roles of both the state and central governments, he remarked, "Our primary objective is to integrate the Hills and Darjeeling into the mainstream of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India)."
He noted that the state government has allocated over ₹200 crore for relief and restoration following landslides in the Hills and natural disasters involving the Teesta River, and that work utilising these funds is set to commence.
"Work on the 'One State, One Destination' project is progressing rapidly to elevate Darjeeling to the global stage as a premier tourist hub,” Gurung pointed out. He further stated that, through the joint initiatives of the state government and the Ministry of Home Affairs, new horizons would soon open up for the hills. He highlighted the BJP government's special priority towards North Bengal over the past five months.
Both leaders expressed deep concern regarding the dismal employment situation and institutional corruption in the hills. Bimal Gurung demanded an immediate 'one-time solution' for 126 teachers who have been working without pay for a decade, as well as for those whose appointments remain stalled in court due to pending vacancies.
Painting a grim picture of the hardships faced by the region's youth who migrate to cities like Bengaluru or Delhi for work, he remarked that unless employment is created in their homeland, tragic incidents—such as being forced to view a mother's final moments via video call after her passing—cannot be prevented.
Demands were raised for fresh police recruitment in both the plains and the hills, and for ensuring the rights of local youth to fill vacant government posts at the block level. The public meeting also saw a pledge to secure the legitimate rights of Gorkhaland while upholding the social harmony of all communities, including the Rajbanshi, Adivasi, Bodo, Mech, Rabha, Toto, Bengali, Bihari, and Muslim populations.
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