ETV Bharat / state

GJM Revives Gorkhaland Demand on 20th Foundation Day; Bimal Gurung Pushes for Peaceful Political Solution

Darjeeling: The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) has once again raised its voice demanding the formation of a separate state of Gorkhaland and a permanent political solution for the Hills, Terai, and Dooars regions. The demand for a separate state and a permanent political solution gained fresh momentum during the public meeting held to mark the party's 20th foundation day.

The massive rally at the North Point School grounds in Darjeeling focused on the emotions and rights of the hill people and discussed a future roadmap for Gorkhaland aimed at overall development. GJM president Bimal Gurung, state minister Vishal Lama, BJP MP Raju Bista, and MLAs Noman Rai, Sonam Lama, and Bharat Chhetri, among others, attended the meeting.

Speeches delivered at the event highlighted the deprivation and sacrifices of the hill people and outlined a clear direction for future struggles. However, the central theme of the discussion was the call to unite all communities under one banner for the cause of Gorkhaland.

Although West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang were expected to attend, neither could make it at the last minute due to official engagements. Gurung and Lama both clarified that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari deeply understands the issues facing the Hills; even in his absence, his heart and vision remain aligned with the region's development.

A special message sent by the Chief Minister, along with his expression of regret for his absence, was also shared at the meeting. Bista was sent there with specific instructions in Suvendu's absence. Bimal described him as a major ‘shield’ for protecting Gorkha identity and interests.

Speaking from the foundation day stage, he noted that the hill people have gone through a mix of bitter and sweet experiences over the party's 20-year political journey. However, he made it clear that he is “no longer the Bimal of 2017 but the Bimal Gurung of 2026.” According to Gurung, he desires neither bloodshed nor unrest. “My sole aim is a constitutional and political resolution to the issues facing the Hills, Terai, and Dooars regions through peaceful means,” Gurung added.

He expressed confidence that the upcoming second high-level meeting—held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari—would certainly yield a permanent political solution to determine the future of the Hills. Reaffirming his full support for Raju Bista, Gurung stated, "Setting aside political differences, everyone must work together in the interest of the Gorkha community, language, and culture."