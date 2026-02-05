ETV Bharat / state

'Give Your Vote Blessing To NCP' Ajit Pawar Appeals In Video Message Recorded On 24 January

Former MP and NCP chief spokesperson Anand Paranjpe clarified that the video message is completely original and was officially recorded for public dissemination. ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra unit, on Saturday released a video message by senior leader Ajit Pawar addressed to voters ahead of the 2026 Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. The video was recorded on January 24, 2026, at Devgiri, a government residence, and has been made available to voters and the media.

Former MP and NCP chief spokesperson Anand Paranjpe clarified that the video message is completely original and was officially recorded for public dissemination.

In the video, Ajit Pawar said that the upcoming elections are an opportunity for voters to decide who should be entrusted with the responsibility of governance to ensure the overall development of villages, talukas, and districts. He emphasised that rural development is the key to the country’s progress and stated that the NCP has consistently worked on interconnected issues such as roads, healthcare, education, and agricultural development.