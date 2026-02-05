'Give Your Vote Blessing To NCP' Ajit Pawar Appeals In Video Message Recorded On 24 January
The video was recorded on January 24, 2026, at Devgiri, a government residence, and has been made available to voters and the media.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 10:44 PM IST
Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra unit, on Saturday released a video message by senior leader Ajit Pawar addressed to voters ahead of the 2026 Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. The video was recorded on January 24, 2026, at Devgiri, a government residence, and has been made available to voters and the media.
Former MP and NCP chief spokesperson Anand Paranjpe clarified that the video message is completely original and was officially recorded for public dissemination.
In the video, Ajit Pawar said that the upcoming elections are an opportunity for voters to decide who should be entrusted with the responsibility of governance to ensure the overall development of villages, talukas, and districts. He emphasised that rural development is the key to the country’s progress and stated that the NCP has consistently worked on interconnected issues such as roads, healthcare, education, and agricultural development.
Pawar further said that the Nationalist Congress Party has always kept rural areas at the centre of its policies and initiatives. From addressing farmers’ concerns and women’s empowerment to youth employment and senior citizens’ security, he said the party has approached every development-related issue with seriousness. He added that he is known not only for making commitments but also for implementing them.
Highlighting ongoing efforts, Pawar said the party is working to take solutions related to water supply, agriculture, healthcare, and the use of artificial intelligence in farming to rural regions.
Appealing to voters, Ajit Pawar urged them to support NCP candidates on February 1 and give the party an opportunity to deliver people-oriented governance. He assured voters that there would be no compromise on development funding and called upon them to press the “clock” symbol on February 5. He said that every vote would contribute to a prosperous future for villages and districts.
