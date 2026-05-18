'Give Us Home Or Send Us To Jail': Homeless For Five Months, Karnataka Demolition Victims Intensify Protest, Threaten Indefinite Strike
The families were joined by lawyers and activists and alleged that repeated pleas to the authorities failed to yield results, reports Mohd Rafiq Mulla.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Bengaluru: More than five months after over 200 allegedly illegal houses were demolished in Kogilu Layout in Karnataka's Yelahanka, the affected families and civil society groups Monday staged a protest at Freedom Park demanding rehabilitation.
Shouting slogans "Give us a home, or send us to jail," the protesters, including women and children accused the Karnataka government of failing to rehabilitate them despite repeated assurances.
The protest was organised by several social organisations representing farmers, women, minorities, SC/ST communities and unorganised workers. Lawyers, activists and residents affected by the demolition also participated and demanded immediate rehabilitation, compensation and permanent housing.
The demolition drive on the land reportedly belonging to the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited was carried out by the GBA on 20th December 2025, in the early hours of the morning. Protesters said hundreds of poor families, including Scheduled Castes, minorities, backward communities, domestic workers and daily wage labourers, were rendered homeless overnight.
Though the government later announced rehabilitation measures and conducted surveys through the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation, the protesters alleged that no concrete relief has reached most families even after 148 days.
“We have been living without shelter and basic amenities for the last five months after the bulldozer action,” said Abdul, one of the affected persons.
Residents said repeated rounds of document verification have become a major hurdle in securing housing. According to the affected families, the government has made caste and income certificates, residence certificates, ration cards, voter IDs, Aadhaar cards and bank passbooks mandatory for allotment of houses.
Many protesters argued that poor and marginalised families often lack access to such documents. Laxmi Bai, another affected resident, said many of them are unable to secure residence certificates.
“We are Indians and not from another country. How are we supposed to complete the documentation process?” she asked.
Zaiba, a petitioner in the Kogilu demolition case before the Karnataka High Court, alleged that ministers and elected representatives had promised rehabilitation soon after the demolition.
“We were told that we would not be left homeless. Some victims were even given keys and hakku patras after surveys, but the keys were reportedly taken back after photographs were clicked. Is this justice?” she asked.
Several speakers accused the government of violating Supreme Court guidelines on demolition and rehabilitation. Activist Tanveer Ahmed claimed the demolition itself was “unlawful” and said the government failed to act even after families were forced onto the streets.
“Children, women and elderly people are continuing to live in harsh weather conditions without proper shelter,” he said.
Karnataka Muslim Mushawarat convenor Moulana Asif Khan said governments cannot demolish houses without following due process and rehabilitation norms laid down by the Supreme Court.
“If houses were demolished in violation of the guidelines, the government must compensate the victims,” he said.
Women’s groups also warned of intensifying the agitation if the government fails to respond. Janawadi Mahila Sangathane vice-president Gowramma said protesters would continue their sit-in at Freedom Park if rehabilitation measures are not announced immediately.
The Kogilu Layout Victims’ Struggle Committee demanded immediate rehabilitation of all affected families, special camps to help residents obtain required documents, and permanent housing with land rights and civic amenities.
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