ETV Bharat / state

'Give Us Home Or Send Us To Jail': Homeless For Five Months, Karnataka Demolition Victims Intensify Protest, Threaten Indefinite Strike

Affected families protest against Kogilu Layout demolition at Freedom Park in Bengaluru ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: More than five months after over 200 allegedly illegal houses were demolished in Kogilu Layout in Karnataka's Yelahanka, the affected families and civil society groups Monday staged a protest at Freedom Park demanding rehabilitation.

Shouting slogans "Give us a home, or send us to jail," the protesters, including women and children accused the Karnataka government of failing to rehabilitate them despite repeated assurances.

Affected families protest against Kogilu Layout demolition at Freedom Park in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

The protest was organised by several social organisations representing farmers, women, minorities, SC/ST communities and unorganised workers. Lawyers, activists and residents affected by the demolition also participated and demanded immediate rehabilitation, compensation and permanent housing.

The demolition drive on the land reportedly belonging to the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited was carried out by the GBA on 20th December 2025, in the early hours of the morning. Protesters said hundreds of poor families, including Scheduled Castes, minorities, backward communities, domestic workers and daily wage labourers, were rendered homeless overnight.

Affected families protest against Kogilu Layout demolition at Freedom Park in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

Though the government later announced rehabilitation measures and conducted surveys through the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation, the protesters alleged that no concrete relief has reached most families even after 148 days.

“We have been living without shelter and basic amenities for the last five months after the bulldozer action,” said Abdul, one of the affected persons.