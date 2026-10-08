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Give Timeline Of Sabarimala Pilgrimage Preparatory Works: Kerala High Court To TDB

Sabarimala Temple ( File/IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Kochi: As the Sabarimala pilgrimage approaches, the Kerala High Court has asked the Travancore Devaswom Board to give the timeframe within which the preparations for it will be completed.

A bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar directed the Board to place on record a detailed statement regarding each of the works to be completed, the expected date of completion and measures to ensure the quality of the work.

"The statement shall also specify the time frame within which each work is expected to be completed and the mechanism put in place to ensure that the works are completed within the stipulated time and in accordance with the required standards," the court said. It also asked the Board to state the manner in which the directions issued by Chief Minister V D Satheesan at the high-level meeting held on September 11 are proposed to be implemented and the steps taken to ensure compliance of the instructions.