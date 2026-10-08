Give Timeline Of Sabarimala Pilgrimage Preparatory Works: Kerala High Court To TDB
The bench issued the directions while hearing a petition initiated by it regarding the various activities undertaken at the Lord Ayyappa temple.
By PTI
Published : October 8, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST
Kochi: As the Sabarimala pilgrimage approaches, the Kerala High Court has asked the Travancore Devaswom Board to give the timeframe within which the preparations for it will be completed.
A bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar directed the Board to place on record a detailed statement regarding each of the works to be completed, the expected date of completion and measures to ensure the quality of the work.
"The statement shall also specify the time frame within which each work is expected to be completed and the mechanism put in place to ensure that the works are completed within the stipulated time and in accordance with the required standards," the court said.
It also asked the Board to state the manner in which the directions issued by Chief Minister V D Satheesan at the high-level meeting held on September 11 are proposed to be implemented and the steps taken to ensure compliance of the instructions.
The bench issued the directions while hearing a petition initiated by it regarding the various activities undertaken at the Lord Ayyappa temple during the monthly poojas there.
During the proceedings, the court was told by the state government lawyer that several high-level meetings were convened by the State Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan and the CM to review the preparatory activities undertaken by various government departments and the Board for the Sabarimala pilgrimage 2026-2027 and to issue necessary directions.
The lawyer also told the court that the CM had issued a firm direction that all pilgrimage-related preparatory works across all departments shall be completed on or before October 31.
Read More