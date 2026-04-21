ETV Bharat / state

Give Marks, Not Grades For Third Languages In 2025-26 SSLC Exam: HC Orders Karnataka Government

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ordered the state government to award marks instead of grades for third languages, including Hindi, in the 2025-26 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Board exams.

Dismissing the state government's review petition seeking the High Court to reconsider its earlier instruction to award marks instead of grades, Justice E S Indiresh stated that the decision to award grades was made after issuing the notification for SSLC exams. "Hence, the request cannot be entertained," the judge said.

"The government should have clarified in the SSLC notification itself that grades would be awarded for third languages. But it did so after issuing a notification, and that is not appropriate," he said.

Appearing for the state government, Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty said the government has already issued a draft notification to give effect to its decision to award grades, and a final notification will soon be issued.

To this, the Justice said the government can take any decision it deems fit in this regard after amending the rules.

Earlier, Shetty brought to the court's notice that a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed before the divisional bench questioning the state government's decision. But the divisional bench not only dismissed the PIL but also imposed costs on the petitioners.

"Moreover, over a lakh students fail in Hindi every year. In order to lessen the burden on students, the state government has decided to award grades for third languages," he added.