Give Marks, Not Grades For Third Languages In 2025-26 SSLC Exam: HC Orders Karnataka Government
The court said the government can make any decision it deems fit after amending the rules in this regard.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ordered the state government to award marks instead of grades for third languages, including Hindi, in the 2025-26 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Board exams.
Dismissing the state government's review petition seeking the High Court to reconsider its earlier instruction to award marks instead of grades, Justice E S Indiresh stated that the decision to award grades was made after issuing the notification for SSLC exams. "Hence, the request cannot be entertained," the judge said.
"The government should have clarified in the SSLC notification itself that grades would be awarded for third languages. But it did so after issuing a notification, and that is not appropriate," he said.
Appearing for the state government, Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty said the government has already issued a draft notification to give effect to its decision to award grades, and a final notification will soon be issued.
To this, the Justice said the government can take any decision it deems fit in this regard after amending the rules.
Earlier, Shetty brought to the court's notice that a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed before the divisional bench questioning the state government's decision. But the divisional bench not only dismissed the PIL but also imposed costs on the petitioners.
"Moreover, over a lakh students fail in Hindi every year. In order to lessen the burden on students, the state government has decided to award grades for third languages," he added.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa had announced the introduction of a grading system for the languages on March 28, two days before the third language examinations. He had said marks obtained in the third languages would not be considered when declaring overall results.
SSLC students Sahana R Naik from Chikkamagaluru and Anusha and Sudheeksha from Udupi questioned the decision in the same bench last week. They argued that the grading system could negatively impact students' future as grades will not be considered in Union Public Serive Commission (UPSC), banking and other competitive examinations.
Considering the students' plea, the bench on April 15 instructed the state government to award marks not grades for the current academic year.
The state government had filed a review petition seeking reconsideration of the bench's direction. It contended that the Karnataka School Education and Assessment Board (KSEAB) issued a draft notification on April 10, but the petitioners did not bring this to the court's notice and secured a favourable order. "Moreover, the government did not get an opportunity to file its objection to the original plea," it said.
Furthermore, the state government said introducing grades instead of marks is a reformatory action that would benefit the majority of SSLC students. "It will also help provide equal opportunities between students from rural areas and the urban areas," the government said.
Read More