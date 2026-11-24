‘Give A Dog A Bad Name And Hang Him’: J&K High Court Quashes PSA Detention, Orders Man’s Immediate Release
The court allowing a habeas corpus petition by the man directed for his release from Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has quashed the preventive detention of a man under the Public Safety Act (PSA), observing that the authorities had relied on a “hollow dossier” and failed to establish any factual or legal basis for curtailing his personal liberty.
Justice Rahul Bharti, while allowing a habeas corpus petition filed by Zeeshan Shafi Sheikh, directed that he be released “forthwith” from Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu.
In the judgment, the court took particular exception to the police authorities continuing to view Sheikh through the lens of a criminal case in which he had already been acquitted. The judge invoked the proverb, “Give a dog a bad name and hang him,” to describe the approach adopted by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Anantnag.
Sheikh had approached the High Court through his father, Mohd Shafi Sheikh, seeking release from preventive detention imposed under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978. He had been detained since Aug. 9, 2025, and lodged at Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal.
The detention followed a dossier submitted by the SSP, Anantnag, through a letter dated August 5, 2025, to the District Magistrate, Anantnag.
The detention grounds referred to Sheikh's involvement in FIR No. 255/2020, registered at Police Station Qazigund in Kulgam district under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. However, he was acquitted in the case on July 3, 2025.
The police dossier also alleged that, during interrogation following his acquittal and release, Sheikh had disclosed that he had remained in contact in 2017 with Haroon Rashid Ganie, who was affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba and The Resistance Front (LeT/TRF). Ganie was identified in the detention grounds as Sheikh's maternal brother.
On the basis of these allegations, the authorities described Sheikh as a deeply radicalised person and a potential threat to public safety and security in Anantnag. The grounds further alleged that he could re-engage in terrorist activities, particularly in the Bijbehara area, and was luring local youth towards terrorism.
The detention order, No. 29/DMA/PSA/DET/2025, was issued by the District Magistrate, Anantnag, on August 8, 2025. It also referred to Sheikh having been bound down under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.
The government subsequently approved the detention through an order dated August 12, 2025. This was followed by the Advisory Board's opinion and a confirmation order dated August 26, 2025.
Sheikh's father had also submitted a representation on August 22, 2025, seeking revocation of the detention order. The petitioner was informed of its disposal on October 11, 2025.
Challenging the detention, Sheikh argued that the authorities had failed to provide a credible factual basis for continuing to treat him as a security threat after his acquittal. He also pointed out that the government had not challenged the acquittal in FIR No. 255/2020.
The petition further alleged that the detention dossier prepared by the SSP and the grounds subsequently formulated by the District Magistrate were virtually identical. This, according to the petitioner, demonstrated a mechanical exercise and a failure by the District Magistrate to independently apply his mind.
The District Magistrate, in the counter affidavit, defended the detention, maintaining that it had been necessitated by the circumstances and that the prescribed procedural requirements had been followed.
However, the High Court found no convincing material to support the decision to deprive Sheikh of his liberty.
Justice Bharti observed that the only purported factual material being used against the petitioner was the 2020 FIR, despite his acquittal.
The judge further said the SSP, Anantnag, had continued to view Sheikh through the lens of the criminal case, adding that the officer had exploited the proverb: “Give a dog a bad name and hang him.”
The court went on to observe that it could not find “any factual basis worth name” on the record that could reasonably justify depriving a person of his fundamental right to personal liberty.
Justice Bharti held that Sheikh's preventive detention rested on a “hollow dossier” which had been adopted by the District Magistrate without independent application of mind.
The court observed that the process of law had consequently been turned into an “abuse of law vis-à-vis the petitioner’s fundamental right to personal liberty.”
Holding that the detention was illegal and lacked both factual and legal basis, the High Court ordered: “The petitioner is directed to be released to his personal liberty forthwith from the Central Jail, (Kot Bhalwal), Jammu.”
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