ETV Bharat / state

‘Give A Dog A Bad Name And Hang Him’: J&K High Court Quashes PSA Detention, Orders Man’s Immediate Release

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has quashed the preventive detention of a man under the Public Safety Act (PSA), observing that the authorities had relied on a “hollow dossier” and failed to establish any factual or legal basis for curtailing his personal liberty.

Justice Rahul Bharti, while allowing a habeas corpus petition filed by Zeeshan Shafi Sheikh, directed that he be released “forthwith” from Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu.

In the judgment, the court took particular exception to the police authorities continuing to view Sheikh through the lens of a criminal case in which he had already been acquitted. The judge invoked the proverb, “Give a dog a bad name and hang him,” to describe the approach adopted by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Anantnag.

Sheikh had approached the High Court through his father, Mohd Shafi Sheikh, seeking release from preventive detention imposed under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978. He had been detained since Aug. 9, 2025, and lodged at Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal.

The detention followed a dossier submitted by the SSP, Anantnag, through a letter dated August 5, 2025, to the District Magistrate, Anantnag.

The detention grounds referred to Sheikh's involvement in FIR No. 255/2020, registered at Police Station Qazigund in Kulgam district under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. However, he was acquitted in the case on July 3, 2025.

The police dossier also alleged that, during interrogation following his acquittal and release, Sheikh had disclosed that he had remained in contact in 2017 with Haroon Rashid Ganie, who was affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba and The Resistance Front (LeT/TRF). Ganie was identified in the detention grounds as Sheikh's maternal brother.

On the basis of these allegations, the authorities described Sheikh as a deeply radicalised person and a potential threat to public safety and security in Anantnag. The grounds further alleged that he could re-engage in terrorist activities, particularly in the Bijbehara area, and was luring local youth towards terrorism.

The detention order, No. 29/DMA/PSA/DET/2025, was issued by the District Magistrate, Anantnag, on August 8, 2025. It also referred to Sheikh having been bound down under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The government subsequently approved the detention through an order dated August 12, 2025. This was followed by the Advisory Board's opinion and a confirmation order dated August 26, 2025.

Sheikh's father had also submitted a representation on August 22, 2025, seeking revocation of the detention order. The petitioner was informed of its disposal on October 11, 2025.