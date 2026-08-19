Girls Complain Their Water Bottles Found Filled With Urine, School Principal Served Notice For 'Insensitive' Response
Guna schoolgirls reported some students allegedly urinated in their water bottles; and the principal suggested they eat toffee to make the taste go away.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST|
Updated : August 19, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Guna: A controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Guna after two Class V students allegedly claimed that some students at their school filled their water bottles with urine and made them drink it. The matter escalated further after the girls alleged that the school principal responded insensitively when they complained.
The incident was reported from a government school in Aron. According to the two students, they were allegedly made to drink water from bottles containing urine. When they approached the principal to complain, they claimed that they received an inappropriate response.
According to the students, the principal told them, "If the water tastes bad, bring a Rs 10 toffee and eat it."
The girls later informed their families about the incident. Angered by their complaint, the parents gathered at the school and demanded that it be shut. They also closed the school gate during the protest.
The parents said the alleged act against the girls was extremely shameful and that the principal's reported response had further shocked them. They demanded strict action as soon as possible.
Officials Reach School, Record Statements
After the matter came to light, the administration took the complaint seriously. On the directions of Aron SDM Manjusha Khatri, the tehsildar and block education officer reached the school to investigate the allegations.
The officials recorded statements from the two students, their parents and other students. The administration said the inquiry will examine the girls' statements, information gathered from other students, and the school management's role.
The SDM has directed the block education officer (BEO) to submit the inquiry report within two days.
Principal Served Notice, Action After Inquiry
District Education Officer Samar Singh Rathore said the tehsildar and BEO were sent to the spot as soon as the incident was reported. He said the principal had been issued a notice and statements of the concerned parties had been recorded.
"The BEO will conduct the inquiry and submit a report within two days. Action will be taken based on the facts established in the inquiry report," Rathore said.
The administration is now awaiting the inquiry report, after which it will decide further action based on its findings.
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