ETV Bharat / state

Girls Complain Their Water Bottles Found Filled With Urine, School Principal Served Notice For 'Insensitive' Response

The school in Guna where two girls' water bottles were filled with urine. ( ETV Bharat )

Guna: A controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Guna after two Class V students allegedly claimed that some students at their school filled their water bottles with urine and made them drink it. The matter escalated further after the girls alleged that the school principal responded insensitively when they complained.

The incident was reported from a government school in Aron. According to the two students, they were allegedly made to drink water from bottles containing urine. When they approached the principal to complain, they claimed that they received an inappropriate response.

According to the students, the principal told them, "If the water tastes bad, bring a Rs 10 toffee and eat it."

The girls later informed their families about the incident. Angered by their complaint, the parents gathered at the school and demanded that it be shut. They also closed the school gate during the protest.

The parents said the alleged act against the girls was extremely shameful and that the principal's reported response had further shocked them. They demanded strict action as soon as possible.

Officials Reach School, Record Statements

After the matter came to light, the administration took the complaint seriously. On the directions of Aron SDM Manjusha Khatri, the tehsildar and block education officer reached the school to investigate the allegations.