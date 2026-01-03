ETV Bharat / state

'Women Sold For Rs 20,000': Uttarakhand Minister’s Husband Sparks Bihar Protest, Rs 10 Lakh ‘Bounty’ Announced

The issue has snowballed into a major controversy with an opposition party leader announcing reward to capture the accused. IP Gupta, the chief of the Indian Inclusive Party and MLA from Saharsa, has declared a bounty of Rs 10 lakh. On X, Indrajeet Prasad Gupta said, "I will give a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who brings the Uttarakhand leader who made indecent remarks about women of Bihar to Bihar."

Speaking at a public event in Uttarakhand’s Almora earlier this week, Girdhari Lal Sahu, husband of State Women and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya, said that “girls are sold for ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 in Bihar”.

Patna: A controversy has erupted over a recent statement made by the husband of Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya on women in Bihar “being sold off for a sum in marriage” with both the Congress and the Bihar unit of BJP condemning the remarks.

The Bihar State Women's Commission has taken a strong stance on the matter. The commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the case and wrote to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand demanding action. The commission said that the statement not only hurt the dignity of women but also crossed limit of decency and is highly reprehensible.

Apsara, the chairperson of the Bihar State Women's Commission, has called this statement a direct attack on the self-respect of women.

"A member of the same family from which this statement originated is a Minister for Women Empowerment and Child Development. In such a situation, this kind of language and thinking towards women is even more worrying. People associated with public life should understand their responsibility and the limits of their words,” she said.

Apsara has urged the Uttarakhand government to take swift and appropriate action against the minister's husband. She has demanded that a public clarification and apology from him. The commission said that no kind of negligence can be accepted in matters related to the dignity of women. However, after the matter escalated, Girdhari Lal Sahu apologised and claimed that his statement had been taken out of context and distorted.