Young Girl's Plea to Collector Turns School For Visually Impaired A Reality In Khammam
The Nizampet Government Primary School has been converted into a specialised institution for visually impaired students.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
Khammam: A passionate appeal by a young girl in Khammam, who had lost her vision, has resulted in the establishment of a dedicated school for the visually impaired children in her district. With the district collector taking immediate steps, the appeal by Bhavani, a Class 2 student, has become a powerful story of hope and change in Khammam.
With no suitable educational facilities available nearby, Bhavani was earlier enrolled in a school in Hyderabad. However, due to health issues and dietary concerns, her mother Jhansi brought her back home and continued to provide her private education.
However, determined to secure a better future, the mother-daughter duo attended the ‘Prajavani’ grievance redressal session at the district collectorate on August 2 last year and submitted a plea seeking a school for children like Bhavani.
Their request deeply moved District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, who took immediate steps under the ‘Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika' initiative. Acting swiftly, officials converted the premises of Nizampet Government Primary School into a specialised institution for visually impaired students, with facilities being developed at a cost of ₹18.5 lakh.
To ensure quality education, a team led by Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deeksha Raina visited the renowned Devnar School for the Blind to study best practices. Based on their observations, the school infrastructure was upgraded with two dedicated classrooms, a play area and a sensory music room.
The institution is equipped with modern learning tools, including five ‘AnySmart Brainer’ devices worth Rs 4.65 lakh. These assistive machines teach multiple Indian languages and English using Braille, along with audio-based lessons. A smart lab has also been set up to develop basic computer skills among students, while a sensory garden helps enhance touch, sound and spatial awareness.
Currently, 12 visually impaired students are enrolled and actively participating in both academics and extracurricular activities. Two specially trained government teachers have been appointed to guide them.
"We established this school to ensure equal opportunities for visually impaired children. Classes have already begun, and the formal inauguration will be held soon," Collector Durishetty said, adding that Telangana Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao is expected to inaugurate the facility.
Bhavani’s simple yet powerful plea has not only changed her own life but also opened doors of education and dignity for many others like her.
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