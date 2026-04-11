ETV Bharat / state

Young Girl's Plea to Collector Turns School For Visually Impaired A Reality In Khammam

Khammam: A passionate appeal by a young girl in Khammam, who had lost her vision, has resulted in the establishment of a dedicated school for the visually impaired children in her district. With the district collector taking immediate steps, the appeal by Bhavani, a Class 2 student, has become a powerful story of hope and change in Khammam.

With no suitable educational facilities available nearby, Bhavani was earlier enrolled in a school in Hyderabad. However, due to health issues and dietary concerns, her mother Jhansi brought her back home and continued to provide her private education.

The school was upgraded with two dedicated classrooms, a play area and a sensory music room. (ETV Bharat)

However, determined to secure a better future, the mother-daughter duo attended the ‘Prajavani’ grievance redressal session at the district collectorate on August 2 last year and submitted a plea seeking a school for children like Bhavani.

Their request deeply moved District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, who took immediate steps under the ‘Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika' initiative. Acting swiftly, officials converted the premises of Nizampet Government Primary School into a specialised institution for visually impaired students, with facilities being developed at a cost of ₹18.5 lakh.