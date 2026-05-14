ETV Bharat / state

Girls Outperform Boys In Class 10 Exams Conducted By Haryana Board Of School Education

Students pose for a photograph as they celebrate after the declaration of Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) Class 10th results, at Jiwan Jyoti Senior Secondary Public School, in Gurugram, Haryana, Thursday, May 14, 2026. ( Etv Bharat )

Bhiwani: Girls have outperformed the boys once again in the results for the Class 10 examinations conducted by Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) that were declared on Thursday. A total of 89.60% students who took the exams cleared it. The results have been uploaded on the Board’s official websites bseh.org.in and results.digilocker.gov.in.

There were 2,78,334 students from across the state who had taken the exam.

Board Chairman Pawan Kumar said, "The result for Class 10 regular examinations is 89.60% while that of self-study candidates is 70.02%. There were 2,76,640 candidates that had appeared in the regular examinations, out of which 2,47,860 passed, and the result of 6,201 candidates was Essential Repeat (E.R.), meaning such candidates will need to appear in the examinations again."

"Out of 133,530 female students that had taken the exams, 122,367 have passed which makes it 91.64%. On the other hand, out of 143,110 male students appearing for the exams, 125,493 have passed, and the pass percentage stands at 87.69%. Thus, girls have achieved a 3.95% higher pass percentage than boys."

The pass percentage of the government schools is 87.23%, while for the private schools it stands at 92.45%. Of the rural students, 90.25 % cleared the exams, while the figure for those from urban areas stands at 87.94%.

Charkhi Dadri tops among the districts in terms of pass percentage followed by Jind and Mahendragarh while Nuh stands at the bottom.