Girls Outperform Boys In Class 10 Exams Conducted By Haryana Board Of School Education
The results have been uploaded on the Board’s official websites bseh.org.in and results.digilocker.gov.in
Published : May 14, 2026 at 7:39 PM IST
Bhiwani: Girls have outperformed the boys once again in the results for the Class 10 examinations conducted by Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) that were declared on Thursday. A total of 89.60% students who took the exams cleared it. The results have been uploaded on the Board’s official websites bseh.org.in and results.digilocker.gov.in.
There were 2,78,334 students from across the state who had taken the exam.
Board Chairman Pawan Kumar said, "The result for Class 10 regular examinations is 89.60% while that of self-study candidates is 70.02%. There were 2,76,640 candidates that had appeared in the regular examinations, out of which 2,47,860 passed, and the result of 6,201 candidates was Essential Repeat (E.R.), meaning such candidates will need to appear in the examinations again."
"Out of 133,530 female students that had taken the exams, 122,367 have passed which makes it 91.64%. On the other hand, out of 143,110 male students appearing for the exams, 125,493 have passed, and the pass percentage stands at 87.69%. Thus, girls have achieved a 3.95% higher pass percentage than boys."
The pass percentage of the government schools is 87.23%, while for the private schools it stands at 92.45%. Of the rural students, 90.25 % cleared the exams, while the figure for those from urban areas stands at 87.94%.
Charkhi Dadri tops among the districts in terms of pass percentage followed by Jind and Mahendragarh while Nuh stands at the bottom.
The pass percentage of self-study candidates is 70.02%. Of the 4,556 candidates who appeared for the exam, 3,190 have passed.
There are 16 students that have secured the top three positions across the state. While Deepika of Miran Adarsh Senior Secondary School in Bhiwani has topped by scoring 499 marks out of 500, there are four students in second place with 498 marks. These include Raunak of BSM Senior Secondary School in Bigowa of Charkhi Dadri, Khushi of NCVM High School in Puthi Saman of Hisar, Antu of Swami Vivekanand Senior Secondary School in Khedi Jalab of Hisar and Deepanshu of Balaji Senior Secondary School in Bhungarka of Mahendragarh.
Meanwhile, there are 11 students that have secured third position with 497 marks. These include Kavyansh of Government Senior Secondary School in Shahpur Turk of Sonipat, Diksha of Tagore Senior Secondary School in Mangali of Hisar, Sakshi and Sakomal of of Balveer Singh Senior Secondary School in Madha of Hisar; Aarzu of Pink City High School in Bisla of Fatehabad, Manshi of Aryavrat Senior Secondary School of Deoban of Kaithal, Ashu of Holi Senior Secondary School in Siwani Mandi of Bhiwani, Manuraj of Modern Shiksha Sadan in Dehra of Panipat, Geeta of Government Senior Secondary School in Sundana of Rohtak, Mehak of Arya High School in Mandholi Kalan of Bhiwani along with Vansh Dev of Maharishi Dayanand Public School in Narwana of Jind.
Meanwhile, the results for the primary teachers who had appeared for the Diploma in Elementary Education have also been declared. There were 5,315 teachers who had appeared in the examinations conducted in February and March. The performance sheets of the examinees will be sent to their educational institutions.
The results of the Secondary Open School Annual Examinations 2026 (fresh, re-appear, mark improvement and additional subjects) conducted across the state were also announced on Thursday.
Board officials said the students wishing to get their answer sheets re-evaluated have to apply online within 20 days of the declaration of the results.