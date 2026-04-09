ETV Bharat / state

Naxal Fear Gone, Girls From This Non-Descript Village In Bihar Now Aim To Become Doctors

Gaya: A new generation of MBBS aspirants is emerging from a region in Bihar where, not long ago, the guns of Naxalites used to roar. It was a place defined by fear—where, terrified of the Naxalites, people would huddle indoors as soon as dusk fell.

For young women, stepping beyond the threshold of their homes was strictly forbidden. However, in recent years, the landscape here has undergone a dramatic transformation. Today, young women from this very Naxal-affected region are pursuing their studies locally and becoming doctors in rapid succession.

The Imamganj block in Gaya district has long been identified as a Naxal-infested zone. Yet, the young women of this region are now making history. They do not travel to Kota or other major educational hubs to pursue their aspirations. Instead, they prepare for the NEET examination right here in their Naxal-affected village — and they succeed. All of this has been made possible thanks to Dev Prakash, a resident of Raniganj.

Dev Prakash gave up three separate jobs to dedicate himself entirely to teaching, resolving to help young women from this region realise their dreams of becoming doctors. While his primary focus was on young women, men are also successfully becoming doctors. The majority of the students belong to underprivileged families. For some, their fathers are farmers, while for others, they are labourers or small-scale traders.

Among those who have scripted their success stories under the guidance of Dev Prakash are Khushi Gupta, Roshni Kumari, Sanjana Sharma, Anjali Kumari, and Monika Kumari — all from the Imamganj block area. Additionally, Amarnath and Sachin Kumar have also achieved success. All these students qualified for medical studies by clearing the NEET examination. Today, they are posted in different states across India.

Roshni Gupta is a resident of Raniganj. She prepared for NEET while studying in Raniganj and secured the 7th All-India Rank in the AIIMS Nursing entrance examination.

Meanwhile, Monika Kumari is an MBBS doctor in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. Sajna Sharma is posted at AIIMS, Raipur, in Chhattisgarh. Anjali Kumari is an MBBS doctor in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Khushi Kumari serves as an OT Assistant at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Additionally, Sachin Kumar is a doctor at PMCH, Patna, while Amarnath—having also qualified for NEET—is an MBBS doctor at PMCH. Thus, despite living in a Naxal-affected region, these young people have scripted a remarkable success story.

Even today, dozens of young women in Imamganj are preparing for NEET. Behind the success of these students lies the tireless hard work and personal struggle of Dev Prakash himself.

Dev Prakash declined three government job offers as his passion lay in teaching. He said he turned down the position of scientific trainer at the Vigyan Bhawan in Patna. He also declined a job offer at a government medical college. Further, he was selected for a position at the DRDO, though he did not pursue that opportunity seriously either. Instead, he began coaching students in Patna for entrance examinations in engineering and medicine.