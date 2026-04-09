Naxal Fear Gone, Girls From This Non-Descript Village In Bihar Now Aim To Become Doctors
In a region where illiteracy once loomed, daughters are now becoming MBBS doctors. Reports Ratnesh
Published : April 9, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Gaya: A new generation of MBBS aspirants is emerging from a region in Bihar where, not long ago, the guns of Naxalites used to roar. It was a place defined by fear—where, terrified of the Naxalites, people would huddle indoors as soon as dusk fell.
For young women, stepping beyond the threshold of their homes was strictly forbidden. However, in recent years, the landscape here has undergone a dramatic transformation. Today, young women from this very Naxal-affected region are pursuing their studies locally and becoming doctors in rapid succession.
The Imamganj block in Gaya district has long been identified as a Naxal-infested zone. Yet, the young women of this region are now making history. They do not travel to Kota or other major educational hubs to pursue their aspirations. Instead, they prepare for the NEET examination right here in their Naxal-affected village — and they succeed. All of this has been made possible thanks to Dev Prakash, a resident of Raniganj.
Dev Prakash gave up three separate jobs to dedicate himself entirely to teaching, resolving to help young women from this region realise their dreams of becoming doctors. While his primary focus was on young women, men are also successfully becoming doctors. The majority of the students belong to underprivileged families. For some, their fathers are farmers, while for others, they are labourers or small-scale traders.
Among those who have scripted their success stories under the guidance of Dev Prakash are Khushi Gupta, Roshni Kumari, Sanjana Sharma, Anjali Kumari, and Monika Kumari — all from the Imamganj block area. Additionally, Amarnath and Sachin Kumar have also achieved success. All these students qualified for medical studies by clearing the NEET examination. Today, they are posted in different states across India.
Roshni Gupta is a resident of Raniganj. She prepared for NEET while studying in Raniganj and secured the 7th All-India Rank in the AIIMS Nursing entrance examination.
Meanwhile, Monika Kumari is an MBBS doctor in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. Sajna Sharma is posted at AIIMS, Raipur, in Chhattisgarh. Anjali Kumari is an MBBS doctor in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Khushi Kumari serves as an OT Assistant at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).
Additionally, Sachin Kumar is a doctor at PMCH, Patna, while Amarnath—having also qualified for NEET—is an MBBS doctor at PMCH. Thus, despite living in a Naxal-affected region, these young people have scripted a remarkable success story.
Even today, dozens of young women in Imamganj are preparing for NEET. Behind the success of these students lies the tireless hard work and personal struggle of Dev Prakash himself.
Dev Prakash declined three government job offers as his passion lay in teaching. He said he turned down the position of scientific trainer at the Vigyan Bhawan in Patna. He also declined a job offer at a government medical college. Further, he was selected for a position at the DRDO, though he did not pursue that opportunity seriously either. Instead, he began coaching students in Patna for entrance examinations in engineering and medicine.
For several years, he taught students there, guiding them until they successfully achieved their career goals. Subsequently, when the nationwide lockdown was imposed, he returned to his native village Raniganj in 2020.
In 2021–22, he resolved to help the children of his Imamganj locality become doctors. Preparing children for such rigorous studies was an extremely challenging task. He would personally visit the children, speak to their parents, and then, with unwavering dedication and hard work, impart education to them.
However, this was by no means an easy task. The primary hurdle was that the children came from a Hindi-medium background. Undeterred, he accepted this as a challenge and worked to focus on the children's minds. Subsequently, the language barrier — between Hindi and English — ceased to be an issue, and the children began to study with ease.
Gradually, over the past two or three years, students mentored by Dev Prakash started becoming doctors. Not just one or two, but seven students have qualified as doctors so far—comprising five women and two men.
Dev Prakash says his vision for this Naxal-affected region is to gain recognition as a 'Village of Doctors.' He said that he teaches most of the children free-of-cost. Meanwhile, to support his own family, Dev Prakash teaches at another school.
"It is our firm belief that one does not need to travel elsewhere to succeed in any competitive examination. What is truly essential is consistency and unwavering concentration. A new generation of MBBS doctors is currently being nurtured right here in this region," he said.
"Today, one sees massive advertisements for NEET coaching featuring the names of prominent, large-scale institutions. However, such expensive options are by no means a prerequisite for success. The fact that students from underprivileged families have achieved success right here serves as ample proof of this," he said.
Although both boys and girls attend Dev's coaching classes, the girls have significantly outperformed the boys in terms of success rates.
"The number of girls aspiring to become doctors far exceeds that of the boys. My ultimate goal is to help produce hundreds of MBBS doctors from every single village within this Naxal-affected region," he said.
Also Read:
No Road To Education: Bihar School Forces Students To Trek Through Fields For Decades
How A Gaya Primary School Teacher Uses Music To End School Absenteeism: The "Swagat Punishment"