ETV Bharat / state

Youth Stabs Girlfriend To Death, Attempts Suicide In Raipur Hotel

Ganj Police Station In-Charge Deepak Paswan said the incident took place on Friday evening in room number 401 on the third floor of Hotel Bansal Paradise near Jhulelal Chowk here.

Police have begun an investigation into the incident after registering a case at the Ganj Police Station. Police said that they are trying to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident and the motive behind the murder.

Police said the accused stabbed his girlfriend with a knife before making an abortive suicide bid that left him critically injured. After both the victim and the assailant were rushed to a local hospital, the girl died of her injuries while undergoing treatment. The accused is said to be currently battling for his life at the hospital.

Raipur: In what appears to be a case of love gone sour, a youth allegedly murdered his girlfriend and later attempted suicide in a hotel here on Friday evening.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Krishna Kumar Bhardwaj, who is a resident of Varanasi district.

According to the hotel staff, they rushed to the room after hearing the girl's screams. They knocked on the door but there was no response. The hotel staff then looked into the room through a window to see the youth and the girl lying on the floor. On being alerted by the hotel staff, police immediately reached the spot and rushed them to the hospital, where the girl succumbed to her injuries.

Police said that they are investigating the case from all angles and examining footage of CCTV cameras in and around the hotel. The police are also checking the cellphones of the couple and will be questioning their close friends and family members for clues. Police maintained that it is too early to draw any conclusions as they are not yet been able to question the accused because of his condition. Police said that they will interrogate the youth only after they get the green signal from the doctors attending to him.

Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).