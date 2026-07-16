ETV Bharat / state

Dejected With Marks Scored In NEET, Student Ends Life In Haryana's Faridabad

The deceased's family members told the police that she had passed the NEET exam but hadn't received the marks she expected. They said she had been suffering from mental stress and depression for a long time.

The deceased resided with her family and hailed from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, the student committed suicide between 11:30 am and 12 noon on Thursday morning. Upon learning of the incident, police arrived at the spot and began an investigation.

The deceased's father works with JCB company. At the time of the incident, her mother was in Vijayawada, while the student was alone at home. Police arrived at the scene, inspected the spot, and after completing the necessary procedures, sent the body to the Civil Hospital for postmortem. After the postmortem was completed, the body was handed over to the family.

Police spokesperson Yashpal Singh stated, "As soon as the Bhupani police station received information about the incident, a team rushed to the spot. The police took the body into custody, conducted the post-mortem, and after completing the legal procedures, handed it over to the family. In the preliminary investigation, the family stated that the student had been under mental stress for a long time due to her low marks in the NEET exam. Police are taking further legal action in the case."

Suicide is not a solution: If someone is going through a difficult time or needs help, please reach out to a trusted person or a helpline. If you are having suicidal thoughts, are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, call the Sneha Foundation helpline - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821. The helpline is open Monday through Saturday from 8 AM to 10 PM.