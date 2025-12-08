ETV Bharat / state

Girl Succumbs To Burn Injuries After Self-Immolation Bid In Odisha's Rajgangpur

Relatives of the victim at IGH Rourkela ( ETV Bharat )

Rajgangpur: A minor girl from Lanjiberna in Rajgangpur of Sundargarh district, who had sustained severe burn injuries in a reported self-immolation attempt, died late on Sunday night while undergoing treatment at Ispat General Hospital (IGH), Rourkela. The girl, a Plus III second-year student of Sarbati Mahavidyalaya, had been battling for her life for nearly two days with 90 per cent burn injuries. The girl was first taken to the Rourkela Government Hospital immediately after the incident on Saturday, before being shifted to IGH for specialised burn treatment. Medical teams at IGH placed her under intensive care, but she succumbed to her injuries. Hospital authorities confirmed the death and said the body will be handed over to the police after the necessary procedures. On Sunday afternoon, Rajgangpur police detained a youth in connection with the case. Preliminary enquiries by the investigating team indicated the girl allegedly poured kerosene on herself and set herself on fire inside her home after an alleged dispute over the phone with this youth.