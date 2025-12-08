Girl Succumbs To Burn Injuries After Self-Immolation Bid In Odisha's Rajgangpur
The girl had been battling for her life for nearly two days with 90 per cent burn injuries.
Rajgangpur: A minor girl from Lanjiberna in Rajgangpur of Sundargarh district, who had sustained severe burn injuries in a reported self-immolation attempt, died late on Sunday night while undergoing treatment at Ispat General Hospital (IGH), Rourkela.
The girl, a Plus III second-year student of Sarbati Mahavidyalaya, had been battling for her life for nearly two days with 90 per cent burn injuries. The girl was first taken to the Rourkela Government Hospital immediately after the incident on Saturday, before being shifted to IGH for specialised burn treatment.
Medical teams at IGH placed her under intensive care, but she succumbed to her injuries. Hospital authorities confirmed the death and said the body will be handed over to the police after the necessary procedures.
On Sunday afternoon, Rajgangpur police detained a youth in connection with the case. Preliminary enquiries by the investigating team indicated the girl allegedly poured kerosene on herself and set herself on fire inside her home after an alleged dispute over the phone with this youth.
According to reports, State Health Minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling visited IGH on Sunday and met the victim’s mother and discussed the girl's treatment with doctors.
According to Rajgangpur police, the incident occurred late Friday night in the Lanjiberna area while the victim’s family members were asleep.
Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik condemned the incident. Taking to his X handle, Patnaik called for stricter law and order measures in the state, stating that such incidents point to a systemic failure of governance. Patnaik expressed concern over the government’s inaction and political patronage, saying it’s becoming increasingly unsafe for women in Odisha. He demanded immediate action against the perpetrators and urged the government to take steps to prevent such incidents in the future.
“The tragic death of a college student in a fire at Lanjiberna under Rajgangpur police limits is heart-wrenching. In this sorrowful time, I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul. Even after the family members stated that they had received prior threats of being killed, the government’s inaction is astonishing everyone. How many more innocent lives will the government allow to be lost in such a manner? The government’s indifference towards preventing such rising incidents in Odisha is emboldening the criminals," he stated in his post on X.
Chief Minister Mohan Majhi expressed grief over the incident and eclared ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs for victim's next of kin.
According to Sundargarh SP Amritpal Kaur, "The police have registered a case under case number 644 at Rajgangpur police station and arrested the male friend of the deceased on December 6.
