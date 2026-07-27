ETV Bharat / state

Girl Stabbed In Neck For Rejecting Proposal In Tamil Nadu

Chidambaram: A 16-year-old schoolgirl is battling for her life after she was allegedly stabbed in the neck by a person whose advances she had repeatedly spurned, police said. The incident occurred on Sunday at the victim's residence in Keezhamoongiladi village in Cuddalore district.

The accused, identified as Iyappan, used to frequent the Class 11 student's house for electrical repair work, during which he developed an infatuation for her. He had approached the minor multiple times, but she had consistently rejected his proposals, a police official said.