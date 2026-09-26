ETV Bharat / state

Girl ‘Sexually Abused’ By Man In Suburban Chennai, Accused Arrested

Chennai: A 16-year-old girl was "sexually abused" by a 19-year-old man who had befriended her through social media after taking her to a secluded spot, and he was arrested soon after, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused was arrested within an hour of receiving the complaint. The accused allegedly took the girl to an agricultural field near Old Nallur in suburban Chennai and sexually abused her, Tambaram police said.