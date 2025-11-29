ETV Bharat / state

Girl Marries Lover's Body Moments Before His Funeral In Maharashtra's Nanded

Nanded: The life of two youngsters in love took a terrible turn when the girl's family, which was against the relationship, allegedly killed the boy.

After the incident, the girl, Anchal went to the house of her deceased lover and before the funeral, put vermilion on her head signifying marriage.

The incident took place in the Old Ganj area of Nanded city at around 5.30 pm on Thursday. The girl's father, who was opposed to the love affair, brutally killed the boys along with his friend.

He allegedly shot the boy in his head. The deceased, identified as Saksham, was a friend of the girl's brother. On Thursday evening, the girl's father Gajanan Mamilwad, brother Sahil and another accomplice Himesh Mamilwad beat Saksham and shot him dead.