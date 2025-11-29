Girl Marries Lover's Body Moments Before His Funeral In Maharashtra's Nanded
The girl's family was opposed to her relationship with the boy and her father and brother allegedly killed him.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 9:25 PM IST
Nanded: The life of two youngsters in love took a terrible turn when the girl's family, which was against the relationship, allegedly killed the boy.
After the incident, the girl, Anchal went to the house of her deceased lover and before the funeral, put vermilion on her head signifying marriage.
The incident took place in the Old Ganj area of Nanded city at around 5.30 pm on Thursday. The girl's father, who was opposed to the love affair, brutally killed the boys along with his friend.
He allegedly shot the boy in his head. The deceased, identified as Saksham, was a friend of the girl's brother. On Thursday evening, the girl's father Gajanan Mamilwad, brother Sahil and another accomplice Himesh Mamilwad beat Saksham and shot him dead.
The police arrested all the accused within a few hours. Police said, two hours before the murder, the girl's mother, Jayshree went to the deceased's house and threatened him. Saksham and the accused have criminal background and the former was recently released from prison.
Anchal said she was in a relationship with Saksham for the last three years. "My family did not agree to the relationship and had been plotting his murder after he was released from jail," she said.
Anchal said Saksham was murdered due to his caste and demanded death penalty for the accused. "Although Saksham is no more, I will forever remain his wife," she said.
