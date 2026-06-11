ETV Bharat / state

Girl Alleges Youth Locked Her In Train Toilet, Intimidated Her At Bihar's Rohtas

Rohtas: A girl on Thursday alleged she was held hostage by a youth in the toilet of a moving train, at Sasaram railway station in Bihar's Rohtas.

According to sources, the young man and the girl had met while traveling on a train from Agra to Gaya. They boarded the train from Agra and the girl was supposed to disembark at Prayagraj. But after they struck up a friendship along the way, the youth prevented her from getting off the train, alleged the girl.

The girl alleged when the train arrived at Mughalsarai station, the young man refused to let her disembark and forcibly locked her in the restroom. She said when she protested and raised an alarm, the youth intimidated her by brandishing a knife and blade.