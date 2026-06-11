Girl Alleges Youth Locked Her In Train Toilet, Intimidated Her At Bihar's Rohtas
Police have detained the youth and are investigating the case based on a complaint filed by the girl.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 9:19 PM IST
Rohtas: A girl on Thursday alleged she was held hostage by a youth in the toilet of a moving train, at Sasaram railway station in Bihar's Rohtas.
According to sources, the young man and the girl had met while traveling on a train from Agra to Gaya. They boarded the train from Agra and the girl was supposed to disembark at Prayagraj. But after they struck up a friendship along the way, the youth prevented her from getting off the train, alleged the girl.
The girl alleged when the train arrived at Mughalsarai station, the young man refused to let her disembark and forcibly locked her in the restroom. She said when she protested and raised an alarm, the youth intimidated her by brandishing a knife and blade.
"The young man forcibly locked me in the restroom. When I resisted, he threatened me with a knife and blade," the victim said. Sources said, after the train stopped at Sasaram railway station, the girl started shouting. Hearing her screams, other passengers came to her aid, after which she was able to get out of the bathroom, get off the train, and run towards the station.
The youth followed her out of the station. Upon reaching the Dharamshala turn outside the station premises, the girl mustered courage and grabbed the youth. Soon, a large crowd gathered at the spot. Later, locals caught the young man and informed the police. Police detained the youth. A police officer said the youth claims to a resident of Agra.
Police said based on the girl's complaint, the process of registering a case against the young man has been initiated. "The girl has called her family to Sasaram. The police are investigating the entire matter and are questioning both parties," said SHO, City police station Shivendra Kumar.
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