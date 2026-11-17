ETV Bharat / state

17-Year-Old Girl Gangraped In West Bengal's Purulia, Six Arrested

Representational Picture ( IANS )

Purulia: Six youths were arrested for allegedly gangraping a 17-year-old girl in a village in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said on Tuesday.

The alleged gangrape occurred under the jurisdiction of the Kashipur police station on Sunday. Police said the six youths were arrested on Tuesday and a medical examination of the minor victim has been conducted.

According to a Purulia district police official, a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the girl's father. The accused were taken to a hospital for medical examination before being produced before the Raghunathpur Sub-Divisional Court on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Sudip Mandi, Rajesh Mandi, Sagun Murmu, Meghnath Mandi, Sushanta Mandi, and Binanda Saren.