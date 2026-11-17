17-Year-Old Girl Gangraped In West Bengal's Purulia, Six Arrested
The girl was watching a 'jatrapala' in her village on Sunday night when she was lured away by the accused and allegedly gangraped.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Purulia: Six youths were arrested for allegedly gangraping a 17-year-old girl in a village in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said on Tuesday.
The alleged gangrape occurred under the jurisdiction of the Kashipur police station on Sunday. Police said the six youths were arrested on Tuesday and a medical examination of the minor victim has been conducted.
According to a Purulia district police official, a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the girl's father. The accused were taken to a hospital for medical examination before being produced before the Raghunathpur Sub-Divisional Court on Tuesday.
The accused have been identified as Sudip Mandi, Rajesh Mandi, Sagun Murmu, Meghnath Mandi, Sushanta Mandi, and Binanda Saren.
According to police, a 'jatrapala' (traditional folk theatre performance) was organised in the village on Sunday night and the teenager had gone there at the invitation of an acquaintance. Taking advantage of the darkness during the performance, six youths lured her to a secluded area in the village, where she was allegedly gangraped.
After the teenager returned home, she informed her family members about her ordeal. On Monday, her father filed a complaint at the Kashipur police station.
An investigation is underway and the accused have been arrested, an official of the Purulia district police said.
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