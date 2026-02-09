ETV Bharat / state

Girl Dies Of Suspected Acid Ingestion In Delhi; Police Probe Mother's Contradictory Statements

New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl died under suspicious circumstances in east Delhi's Geeta Colony area, prompting police to investigate allegations of sexual assault and forced acid ingestion, an official said on Sunday.

According to the police, the statements given by the girl’s mother are also contradictory and are being probed. On July 3, the girl, a resident of Geeta Colony, was married to a 22-year-old man from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

"The two families are distant relatives. On October 29, 2025, a medico-legal case (MLC) was received at the Geeta Colony police station from Maulana Azad Hospital, Delhi, about the girl. The MLC mentioned acid ingestion and did not record any history of assault," a police officer said.

At the time, the girl and her mother had told doctors and police that she had consumed acid on her own after an argument with her husband, he said. The officer said that on January 23, the girl’s mother lodged a fresh complaint at Geeta Colony Police Station, alleging that her daughter had been sexually assaulted by her husband and was forced to consume acid on October 29.