Girl Dies Of Suspected Acid Ingestion In Delhi; Police Probe Mother's Contradictory Statements
The girl's mother alleged that her daughter had been sexually assaulted by her husband and was forced to consume acid on October 29.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl died under suspicious circumstances in east Delhi's Geeta Colony area, prompting police to investigate allegations of sexual assault and forced acid ingestion, an official said on Sunday.
According to the police, the statements given by the girl’s mother are also contradictory and are being probed. On July 3, the girl, a resident of Geeta Colony, was married to a 22-year-old man from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, they said.
"The two families are distant relatives. On October 29, 2025, a medico-legal case (MLC) was received at the Geeta Colony police station from Maulana Azad Hospital, Delhi, about the girl. The MLC mentioned acid ingestion and did not record any history of assault," a police officer said.
At the time, the girl and her mother had told doctors and police that she had consumed acid on her own after an argument with her husband, he said. The officer said that on January 23, the girl’s mother lodged a fresh complaint at Geeta Colony Police Station, alleging that her daughter had been sexually assaulted by her husband and was forced to consume acid on October 29.
In view of the age of the girl at the time of marriage, police registered FIR on January 23, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 65 (rape) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Geeta Colony police station, officials said.
According to the victim’s family, the girl had severe stomach pain on Friday, and she was rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP), where the doctors declared her dead. An autopsy was conducted on Saturday.
Police said the final opinion will be given after receiving the results of histopathological examination and chemical analysis from the forensic laboratory. Further action will be taken after the examination reports, the officer said. Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Gautam said that the accused is currently absconding and a search is underway. “The accused will be arrested soon," he said.
