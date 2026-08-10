Girl Dies In Police Custody In Tarn Taran; Family Cries Torture
Police said Rajbir Kaur (20) was arrested in a murder case of a 70-year-old man, and a magisterial probe has been ordered into her death.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST
Tarn Taran: Following the death of a 20-year-old girl in police custody in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab, her family has alleged that she was tortured and demanded an impartial probe into it.
The victim, Rajbir Kaur — a resident of the border village Kalsian Kalan — was arrested in a murder case. She allegedly died in the washroom of Bhikhiwind police station. While police said she died by suicide, a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the matter.
Refuting police claims, family members alleged that she could not take such a step. Her sister said family members were not allowed to meet Rajbir while she was in custody for days.
Inspector Harpreet Singh Virk of Bhikhiwind police station said a 70-year-old man from Kalsian Kalan was beaten to death by some people on suspicion of theft. A case was registered against nine people, including Rajbir, on August 7 under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
"She was arrested and kept in custody for four days. On Sunday morning, she asked permission from a woman constable to use the washroom. When she did not come out for a long time, the constable went inside and found Rajbir had hanged herself. She was immediately taken to the government hospital, where the doctors declared her dead," Singh said.
He added that the District Sessions Judge had been informed about the incident in writing, following which a magisterial investigation has been ordered under First Class Judicial Magistrate Patti Simarjit Singh.
"The police did not expect that the victim would take such a drastic step. She was not tortured in custody in any way, and it is expected that all the facts will come out during the magisterial investigation of the case. If any negligence is found on the part of the woman constable, action will be taken as per the law," he added.
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