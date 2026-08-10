ETV Bharat / state

Girl Dies In Police Custody In Tarn Taran; Family Cries Torture

Tarn Taran: Following the death of a 20-year-old girl in police custody in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab, her family has alleged that she was tortured and demanded an impartial probe into it.

The victim, Rajbir Kaur — a resident of the border village Kalsian Kalan — was arrested in a murder case. She allegedly died in the washroom of Bhikhiwind police station. While police said she died by suicide, a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

Refuting police claims, family members alleged that she could not take such a step. Her sister said family members were not allowed to meet Rajbir while she was in custody for days.

Inspector Harpreet Singh Virk of Bhikhiwind police station said a 70-year-old man from Kalsian Kalan was beaten to death by some people on suspicion of theft. A case was registered against nine people, including Rajbir, on August 7 under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).