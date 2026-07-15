ETV Bharat / state

Girl Dies By Suicide In Behror Over Poor Performance In NEET Exam

Behror: Distressed by her poor performance in the NEET examination, a girl died by suicide at Indira Colony under the Kotwali police station in Rajasthan's Behror, police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Kamakshi (19).

The father of the victim, Jagdish Prasad, is a science teacher at a private school, and her mother, Reena Devi, is a Hindi lecturer at the Mahatma Gandhi Government School in Dahmi (Behror).

Jagdish said their younger daughter and son had gone to school on Tuesday, while he and his wife had left for work, leaving Kamakshi alone at home. When her mother called Kamakshi to enquire whether she had taken food, she replied that she had already had her meal.

"When her mother returned home from school at 1:30 pm, she found the main door latched from the outside, while the side gate was locked from the inside. After entering through the main door, she found Kamakshi dead in the room. After getting her call, I informed a neighbour to go to the house. When Kamakshi was rushed to a private hospital in Behror, doctors declared her dead," he said.