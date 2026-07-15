Girl Dies By Suicide In Behror Over Poor Performance In NEET Exam
The incidnet took place when both her parents were away. She stayed two years in Jaipur for preparation and was pursuing an integrated BSc-BEd course.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Behror: Distressed by her poor performance in the NEET examination, a girl died by suicide at Indira Colony under the Kotwali police station in Rajasthan's Behror, police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Kamakshi (19).
The father of the victim, Jagdish Prasad, is a science teacher at a private school, and her mother, Reena Devi, is a Hindi lecturer at the Mahatma Gandhi Government School in Dahmi (Behror).
Jagdish said their younger daughter and son had gone to school on Tuesday, while he and his wife had left for work, leaving Kamakshi alone at home. When her mother called Kamakshi to enquire whether she had taken food, she replied that she had already had her meal.
"When her mother returned home from school at 1:30 pm, she found the main door latched from the outside, while the side gate was locked from the inside. After entering through the main door, she found Kamakshi dead in the room. After getting her call, I informed a neighbour to go to the house. When Kamakshi was rushed to a private hospital in Behror, doctors declared her dead," he said.
He said Kamakshi took the NEET exam on June 21, which did not go well as per her preparation. "She was under significant stress because of it. When she discussed it at home, we tried to console and reassure her. She was advised to pursue the Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) course," he added.
According to Jagdish, Kamakshi had spent two years in Jaipur to prepare for the NEET exam. She was also pursuing the first year of an integrated BSc-BEd course, and her examinations ended on July 11.
Kotwali police station house officer Ravindra said the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation has been launched into the matter.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Also Read