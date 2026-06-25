Girl 'Dies' After Tetanus Vaccination In Nashik Corporation Camp; Probe Launched
Nashik Deputy Health Director Dr Kapil Ahir said the same vaccine was administered to five other individuals, but none of them experienced any adverse effects.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
Nashik: A 17-year-old girl allegedly died within minutes of receiving a tetanus toxoid (TT) vaccine at a camp organised by the Nashik Municipal Corporation in the CIDCO area on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of death.
The deceased has been identified as Shravani Patil. It has been learnt that the Nashik Municipal Corporation hospital in Morwadi had organised the routine vaccination drive in the CIDCO area, where Shravani went with her father. After doctors administered the combined tetanus and diphtheria (TT) vaccine, she left the centre near Hanuman Temple with her father.
Shortly after, she suddenly collapsed on the road and started bleeding from the nose. When she was rushed to the district hospital, doctors declared her dead upon examination. A case has been registered at the Ambad police station regarding the incident.
An autopsy was conducted at the district hospital, and her viscera have been preserved for further analysis, Nashik Deputy Health Director Dr Kapil Ahir said.
"We have trained the doctors for vaccination. This vaccine is administered routinely, and no such incident has occurred previously. We had administered the same vaccine to five other individuals, and they experienced no adverse effects. Nevertheless, we have suspended the use of this vaccine in Nashik city. This matter will be thoroughly investigated," he added.
"Shravani had prepared 'thalipeeth' (a dish) for everyone at home. She accompanied me to the vaccination centre after having it. Within minutes of receiving the vaccine, she collapsed on the ground, and blood began to ooze out from her nose. Doctors at the district hospital examined and declared her dead. She died as a result of the vaccination. There must be a thorough investigation into this matter, and strict action should be taken against those responsible," Anil Patil, father of Shivani, said.
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