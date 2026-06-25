ETV Bharat / state

Girl 'Dies' After Tetanus Vaccination In Nashik Corporation Camp; Probe Launched

Nashik: A 17-year-old girl allegedly died within minutes of receiving a tetanus toxoid (TT) vaccine at a camp organised by the Nashik Municipal Corporation in the CIDCO area on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of death.

The deceased has been identified as Shravani Patil. It has been learnt that the Nashik Municipal Corporation hospital in Morwadi had organised the routine vaccination drive in the CIDCO area, where Shravani went with her father. After doctors administered the combined tetanus and diphtheria (TT) vaccine, she left the centre near Hanuman Temple with her father.

Shortly after, she suddenly collapsed on the road and started bleeding from the nose. When she was rushed to the district hospital, doctors declared her dead upon examination. A case has been registered at the Ambad police station regarding the incident.