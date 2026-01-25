ETV Bharat / state

One-And-A-Half-Year-Old Girl Killed By Leopard In Uttarakhand's Pauri

Pauri Garhwal: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was killed by a leopard at Barswal village in Jayharikhal development block in Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Saturday evening.

Locals said the victim, Yashika, granddaughter of Birendra Singh, a resident of Barswar village and former BDC member, was at the courtyard of her house with her mother when the leopard pounced on her and carried her into the bushes. All this happened within a few seconds and left Yashika's mother bewildered.

The villagers, upon hearing the cries of Yashika's mother, rushed to her house and started searching for the girl. Around an hour later, Yashika was found bleeding in the bushes around 20 metres from her house. Her family members and locals rushed her to Lansdowne Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.