One-And-A-Half-Year-Old Girl Killed By Leopard In Uttarakhand's Pauri
The leopard took the girl away from the courtyard of her house. She was found in the bushes and declared dead on arrival at hospital.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST|
Updated : January 25, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Pauri Garhwal: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was killed by a leopard at Barswal village in Jayharikhal development block in Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Saturday evening.
Locals said the victim, Yashika, granddaughter of Birendra Singh, a resident of Barswar village and former BDC member, was at the courtyard of her house with her mother when the leopard pounced on her and carried her into the bushes. All this happened within a few seconds and left Yashika's mother bewildered.
The villagers, upon hearing the cries of Yashika's mother, rushed to her house and started searching for the girl. Around an hour later, Yashika was found bleeding in the bushes around 20 metres from her house. Her family members and locals rushed her to Lansdowne Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.
The Forest Department swung into action after being informed of the incident. Lansdowne Forest Ranger Rakesh Chandra confirmed the incident and said a Forest Department team has been dispatched to the village. "Patrols have been increased in the area, and the leopard's movements are being monitored," he said. The incident has led to panic in surrounding areas, including Barswar village.
The villagers demanded the Forest Department to increase regular patrols in the area, install cages, capture the leopard, declare it a man-eater and shoot it, to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future.
