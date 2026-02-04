ETV Bharat / state

Girl Critically Injured As Explosive She Mistook For Candy Detonates Inside Her Mouth In Rajasthan

Alwar: In a disturbing incident reported from Rajasthan, a three-year-old girl was grievously injured in her face after an explosive she mistook for a candy given to her by a shopkeeper exploded in her mouth in Alwar district of the state. Police have taken the shopkeeper into custody after a complaint by the victim's family.

The incident took place on Tuesday at Chowki Bas village, located on the Alwar road under the Ramgarh police station limits.

Ramgarh DSP Pintu Kumar said that the girl's girl's family lodged a complaint at the police station stating that their daughter went to the grocery store in the village with her sister to buy candy. The shopkeeper, Kala, gave her an explosive substance instead of candy, the family alleged in the complaint. According to the family, the girl chewed on the explosive, mistaking it for candy, and it detonated in her mouth.