Girl Kidnapped, Murdered In Haryana's Sirsa; Youth Arrested

Sirsa: A four-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and killed at Rampur Bisnoiyan in Dabwali of Sirsa district in Haryana.

Police said a youth identified as Sanjay was arrested from a farm near Moriwala village for the abduction and murder of the girl. According to the victim's family, Sanjay, a resident of Moriwala had been to his sister's place in Rampur Bisnoiyan on Tuesday.

The victim was playing outside her house when Sanjay asked his 14-year-old nephew Noor to bring her to him promising to buy something for her. Noor bought the victim to the bus stand from where Sanjay took the two of them on a bike outside the village. Sanjay allegedly dropped Noor on the way and travelled ahead with the victim.

Footage of a CCTV camera installed outside Rampur Bisnoiyan village shows Sanjay riding with the victim and Noor on the bike. As the victim went missing, based on a complaint filed by her family, a search was initiated by a team of 200 police personnel along with a dog squad and commandos who scanned the village.

The girl's body was later recovered near the tail of Risaliyakheda Minor canal. Irked over the incident, the victim's family and the villagers refused to cremate her body. The family said they will not perform the last rites until action is taken against the accused. However, police intervened and assured action against the accused following which the victim's body was handed over for postmortem.