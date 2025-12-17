Girl Kidnapped, Murdered In Haryana's Sirsa; Youth Arrested
The victim was allegedly kidnapped and killed by the youth who dumped her body in a canal.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST
Sirsa: A four-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and killed at Rampur Bisnoiyan in Dabwali of Sirsa district in Haryana.
Police said a youth identified as Sanjay was arrested from a farm near Moriwala village for the abduction and murder of the girl. According to the victim's family, Sanjay, a resident of Moriwala had been to his sister's place in Rampur Bisnoiyan on Tuesday.
The victim was playing outside her house when Sanjay asked his 14-year-old nephew Noor to bring her to him promising to buy something for her. Noor bought the victim to the bus stand from where Sanjay took the two of them on a bike outside the village. Sanjay allegedly dropped Noor on the way and travelled ahead with the victim.
Footage of a CCTV camera installed outside Rampur Bisnoiyan village shows Sanjay riding with the victim and Noor on the bike. As the victim went missing, based on a complaint filed by her family, a search was initiated by a team of 200 police personnel along with a dog squad and commandos who scanned the village.
The girl's body was later recovered near the tail of Risaliyakheda Minor canal. Irked over the incident, the victim's family and the villagers refused to cremate her body. The family said they will not perform the last rites until action is taken against the accused. However, police intervened and assured action against the accused following which the victim's body was handed over for postmortem.
Dabwali Sadar police station in-charge Shailendra Singh stated, "The girl's body was found in a canal on Wednesday morning. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem. The accused, Sanjay, has been arrested. He had left for his village, Moriwala, with the girl".
The incident has led to political blame game with Jannayak Janta Party leader Digvijay Chautala raising questions on the law and order situation in the state.
मुख्यमंत्री जी शर्म करो 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/gv5YEfMEXJ— Digvijay Chautala (@DVJChautala) December 17, 2025
He released a video on X and said, "The reality of law and order in Haryana has been revealed today. A four-year-old girl is kidnapped and killed. Everyone appealed to the police repeatedly, showed CCTV footage, but the police took no action. The result was that the girl's body was found in a minor."
He said, "Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini claims he has made the state safe but The NCRB report is a slap in the face. This has happened to a four-year-old girl. He should be ashamed. DGP OP Singh should drown himself. The law and order situation in the state has deteriorated, it's worse than in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, yet these people are talking about a safe Haryana. I demand that the culprits be hanged."
