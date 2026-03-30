ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Girl Stabbed By Five Minors, Critical

Korba: A girl was critically injured after she was stabbed in the neck by five miscreants at Junwani under Urga police station in Chhattisgarh's Korba.

Police said all the accused are minors of whom three have been apprehended. The girl, aged 15, is undergoing treatment at the Korba Medical College and Hospital, where her condition remains critical. Police said the victim is unable to speak but managed to write down the names of the accused.

Police said the main accused came in contact with the victim on social media. The accused was upset as the victim had been ignoring her messages of WhatsApp. Police suspect the accused may have attacked the girl over the issue. However, probe into the incident is on and more details will emerge once it is over.