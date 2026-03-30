Chhattisgarh: Girl Stabbed By Five Minors, Critical
Police said of the five minors involved in the incident, three have been nabbed. The search for the other two is on.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 10:30 PM IST
Korba: A girl was critically injured after she was stabbed in the neck by five miscreants at Junwani under Urga police station in Chhattisgarh's Korba.
Police said all the accused are minors of whom three have been apprehended. The girl, aged 15, is undergoing treatment at the Korba Medical College and Hospital, where her condition remains critical. Police said the victim is unable to speak but managed to write down the names of the accused.
Police said the main accused came in contact with the victim on social media. The accused was upset as the victim had been ignoring her messages of WhatsApp. Police suspect the accused may have attacked the girl over the issue. However, probe into the incident is on and more details will emerge once it is over.
According to police, the girl was walking home on Monday afternoon when five minor boys on a motorcycle surrounded her and attacked her with a knife. The accused stabbed her in the neck, causing her to fall down with critical injuries.
Korba CSP Pratik Chaturvedi rushed to the spot where the incident took place. The girl was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, he said.
Based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, a case of attempt to murder has been registered and a formal investigation has been initiated. "A total of five accused have been found involved in the case, of whom three have been taken into custody. The search for the absconding accused is on," Chaturvedi said.
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