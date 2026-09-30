ETV Bharat / state

Girl Arrested For Orchestrating Boyfriend’s Murder In Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur: A case of a girl orchestrating the murder of her boyfriend has come to light from Gurdaspur in Punjab. The 18-year-old Sukhman Kaur and the 19-year-old Tajinder Singh were in a romantic relationship, which the accused allegedly wanted to end.

However, the circulation of an audio clip revealed that it was not a road accident, but a murder carried out as part of a premeditated conspiracy. The Police have now arrested the deceased youth's girlfriend.

On September 18, Tajinder was found injured by the roadside in Bhushan village and was rushed to a private hospital, where he passed away two days later. Initially, the Police dismissed the case as that of a road accident.

Narinder Kaur, the mother of the deceased, claimed that a few days prior to the incident, some youths had threatened Tajinder via social media saying, "We will do something to you that you cannot even imagine." She has sought action against the accused girl and her accomplices.

"The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed will also investigate the threat and the related social media records," she said. The deceased’s family has stated that two days before the incident, Tajinder and his girlfriend had an altercation at a hotel during which his mobile phone was broken. Later, another dispute arose between the two at the Chak Sharif market. This animosity allegedly led to a conspiracy to attack Tajinder.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Thakur stated, "The young man's girlfriend has been arrested. She was produced in a court, and a three-day police remand has been obtained for further interrogation. All the other accused will be arrested soon."