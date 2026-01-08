ETV Bharat / state

Girl Alleges Abduction, Drugging And Gang Rape Following Alleged Elopement In Rajasthan

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan Police have registered a case of gang rape following an earlier incident in which a man’s nose was cut off after he allegedly eloped with a girl.

According to the complaint, the girl alleged that the accused, Dinesh Bishnoi, and his accomplice, Govind, abducted her, kept her in a drugged state and repeatedly raped her over eight days.

“The gang rape case has been filed in Luni Police Station based on the victim’s report, and the investigation has been handed to the Boranada Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP),” police said.

ACP Anand Singh said the accused, Dinesh and Govind, had eloped with the girl and later released her under pressure. “The girl alleged she was kept intoxicated for eight days. All three stayed in the same room, and both men repeatedly raped her while she was in a drugged state,” Singh said, adding that the accused would be arrested soon.

The girl also alleged that she was forcibly abducted on the night of December 25 (Thursday) and taken to Gujarat first and then to Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.