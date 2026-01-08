Girl Alleges Abduction, Drugging And Gang Rape Following Alleged Elopement In Rajasthan
Jodhpur police register gang rape case after a man’s nose was cut off for eloping; the victim alleges abduction, drugging, and gangrape over eight days.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
Jodhpur: The Rajasthan Police have registered a case of gang rape following an earlier incident in which a man’s nose was cut off after he allegedly eloped with a girl.
According to the complaint, the girl alleged that the accused, Dinesh Bishnoi, and his accomplice, Govind, abducted her, kept her in a drugged state and repeatedly raped her over eight days.
“The gang rape case has been filed in Luni Police Station based on the victim’s report, and the investigation has been handed to the Boranada Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP),” police said.
ACP Anand Singh said the accused, Dinesh and Govind, had eloped with the girl and later released her under pressure. “The girl alleged she was kept intoxicated for eight days. All three stayed in the same room, and both men repeatedly raped her while she was in a drugged state,” Singh said, adding that the accused would be arrested soon.
The girl also alleged that she was forcibly abducted on the night of December 25 (Thursday) and taken to Gujarat first and then to Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.
“The victim was later brought back to her village, dropped in front of her house, and again taken to Barmer. She was raped at all these locations,” police said, citing the complaint.
She told the police that the accused dropped her back home on January 3 (Saturday) and threatened to kill her if she testified against them. “Due to the threat, the girl initially stated in Dinesh’s favour,” police said.
After the girl was dropped off, Dinesh returned to the village the next day, when villagers and family members allegedly chased him, vandalised his vehicle and cut off his nose. Four people were arrested on Dinesh’s complaint in that incident.
Dinesh has a criminal history and was earlier arrested under the NDPS Act, according to police. They alleged that he absconded after being released on parole and is also an accused in a POCSO Act case, having failed to appear in court after being granted bail.
Also Read