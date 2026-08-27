Girl Allegedly Sexually Harassed During Forced Ritual In Andhra Pradesh; POCSO Case Registered
According to the complaint, the girl's family had moved to Anantapur city from elsewhere in the district for employment.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Anantapur: A girl was allegedly stripped and sexually harassed during a ritual after a woman convinced her family that the act would bring them wealth, police said. The incident allegedly occurred in Anantapur and Kadapa districts of Andhra Pradesh. POCSO case has been registered against four people.
According to the complaint, the girl's family had moved to Anantapur city from elsewhere in the district for employment. They later became acquainted with a local woman, identified as Mahalakshmi, who allegedly claimed she could help the family become wealthy.
Mahalakshmi reportedly told the family that their hotel business was not generating sufficient income and suggested that their daughter participate in a ritual while naked, for it would bring money and prosperity.
Although the family was initially reluctant, they eventually agreed. A man identified as Hemanth was brought in to conduct the ritual. According to the complaint, he took the girl to an isolated location, stripped her and allegedly subjected her to inappropriate touching while performing the ritual.
When Hemanth allegedly said that the ritual had failed, the accused decided to repeat it. Six months later, on August 8, Hemanth returned with his son Balasubrahmanyam and another man, Vijay Kumar, and allegedly conducted a similar ritual with the girl. They again said that the ritual had not produced the desired results.
On August 9, the girl and her mother were allegedly taken to Kadapa, where a self-styled guru, identified as Venkatesh Yadav, allegedly subjected the girl to similar abuse during another ritual.
Following the incident, the mother and daughter were reportedly kept at the house of a woman identified as Bhagyalakshmi. The accused allegedly later took the girl in a car to conduct another ritual on August 11.
Local residents reportedly became suspicious after noticing the girl's movements and alerted the police. On learning that police had been informed, the accused allegedly abandoned the mother and daughter and fled the spot.
The victims then approached Valluru police, where a Zero FIR was registered. The case was later transferred to Anantapur One-Town police station on Wednesday.
Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Mahalakshmi, Hemanth, Balasubrahmanyam and Venkatesh Yadav. Further investigation is underway.
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