ETV Bharat / state

Girl Allegedly Sexually Harassed During Forced Ritual In Andhra Pradesh; POCSO Case Registered

Anantapur: A girl was allegedly stripped and sexually harassed during a ritual after a woman convinced her family that the act would bring them wealth, police said. The incident allegedly occurred in Anantapur and Kadapa districts of Andhra Pradesh. POCSO case has been registered against four people.

According to the complaint, the girl's family had moved to Anantapur city from elsewhere in the district for employment. They later became acquainted with a local woman, identified as Mahalakshmi, who allegedly claimed she could help the family become wealthy.

Mahalakshmi reportedly told the family that their hotel business was not generating sufficient income and suggested that their daughter participate in a ritual while naked, for it would bring money and prosperity.

Although the family was initially reluctant, they eventually agreed. A man identified as Hemanth was brought in to conduct the ritual. According to the complaint, he took the girl to an isolated location, stripped her and allegedly subjected her to inappropriate touching while performing the ritual.

When Hemanth allegedly said that the ritual had failed, the accused decided to repeat it. Six months later, on August 8, Hemanth returned with his son Balasubrahmanyam and another man, Vijay Kumar, and allegedly conducted a similar ritual with the girl. They again said that the ritual had not produced the desired results.